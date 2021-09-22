 Skip to main content
BFMS FOOTBALL
Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football team competes in the Roanoke Valley Middle School District. Team members are front row from left:  Ja'ziel Hart, Jacob Mullins, Quincey Pruiett, Jesse Saunders, R.J. Hopkins, Kwashawn Muse, Kamyrn Via and Carter Garland. Second row from left: Isaiah Carter, Tal Richardson, Logan Angle, Tristan Sigmon, Caleb Dickens, Winston Davenport, Xavier Reynolds and Ryan Barbaree. Third row from left: Rahaun Hughey, Jayleen Carrol, Adrian Weaver, Xamaul Wickwire, Colton McGuire, Aidan Witcher, Charles Patrick and Ethan Hall. Fourth row from left: David Hutsonpillar, Josh Hall, Noel Gonzales, Bryce Penn, Samuel Tosh, Chase Lester and Bryson Bostic. Fifth row from left: Noah Whalen, Kasey Cadd, Austin Owens, Jackson Agee, Leo Lucente, Nathan Hayes and Gabriel Martin. Sixth row from left: Zachary Cawley, Elan Catoe, Dale Seeling, Cameron Maynard, Malachi Johnston,  Henry Duncan, Isaiah Campbell and Max Dudley. Back row from left: assistant coaches Kristopher Luckett, Nick Turner and Donnie Sink, head coach Christopher Renick and assistant coaches Ken Roe and Tyler Layman.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football team is undefeated through four games.

