BFMS softball opens season with win

ROANOKE - Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s softball team opened its season last Thursday with a 10-2 victory over Roanoke Valley Middle School District rival Northside Middle School.

Makenzie Weaver belted a grand-slam home run for the Eagles (1-0), coached by Brittany Flora.

Kyndal Hudson was the winning pitcher for the Eagles.

“It was an amazing start to our season. I am so proud,’’ Flora said.

In other middle school action, the Eagles won in girls soccer, 2-0 and boys soccer, 5-1.

Middle school schedule is altered

Because of Monday's high winds and inclement weather four games involving Benjamin Franklin Middle School spring sports teams were postponed.

The Eagles baseball (away), boys soccer (away), girls soccer (home) and softball (home) squads were scheduled to play Roanoke Valley Middle School District foe Read Mountain Middle School.

Harvey receives weekly ODAC honor

FOREST - Ferrum College freshman Tyler Harvey has been selected Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Player of the Week in women's lacrosse.

In two matches last week, both non-conference Ferrum triumphs, Harvey, a former Franklin County standout, netted eight goals and distributed one assist for nine points.

This marks the first time that Harvey has been honored by the conference for her play.

The Panthers (2-2) beat North Carolina Wesleyan College, 17-5, at home on March 2, with Harvey scoring a match-best six goals.

Then in a 15-14 March 5 road win over Pfeiffer, Harvey netted two goals and an distributed an assist.

Through four games this season, Harvey has 13 points on 12 goals and an assist

Anderson scores ace at Willow Creek

Marty Anderson carded a hole-in-one while playing a round of golf Sunday at Willow Creek County Club.

Anderson used a 4-iron to ace hole No. 8 from 195 yards.

Youth wrestlers excel in state tournament

Six competitors from Franklin County’s youth wrestling team are place winners in this year’s Virginia Wrestling Tournament.

In the Elementary Division, Zach Leftwich won the state championship in the 11U class and Madelyn Turner earned runner-up accolades in the 7U class.

In the Middle School Division, Colton McGuire garnered runner-up laurels in the 12U class and Elan Catoe placed fourth in the 14U class.

In the 16U Division, Livia Conner finished fifth and Zach Sanchez took sixth.

Anderson, Mendoza wrestle in national tournament

ADRIAN, Mich. - Senior Katrina Anderson and freshman Gabby Mendoza competed for Ferrum College’s women’s wrestling team in the 2022 National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships (NCWWC) at Adrian (Mich.) College Friday and Saturday.

Both finished 0-2.

Anderson, competing at 130 pounds, lost by pin to Niya Ter Gaines of North Central College and by pin to Naomi Henry of New Jersey City University.

Anderson finished her senior season with a 15-10 record; she won five bouts by pin.

Mendoza, competing at 170 pounds, lost by pin to Tabitha Breitrick of University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and by pin to Emma Carter of William Jewell (Mo.) College.

Anderson and Mendoza earned their national-tournament berths by placing in the top four in their weight divisions at the NCWWC Southeast Regional two weeks ago in Georgia.

Anderson finished fourth in her weight class and Mendoza placed third.

Twenty-six of the 30 teams that competed scored points.

McKendree (Ill.) won the national championship with 158 points and King (Tenn.) came in second with 132 points.

Emory & Henry College was the top placing team from Virginia in 23rd place with three points.

Panthers place eighth at NCAA Southeast Regional

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Ferrum College’s men’s wrestling team placed eighth out of 20 teams in the 2022 NCAA Division III Southeast Regional, Feb. 25-26, at Lycoming (Pa.) College.

Stevens Tech captured the championship with 160 points, nine more than runner-up Alvernia University (151).

Averett University (127) finished third, Washington and Lee University (103.5) was fourth, Roanoke College (70.5) was seventh, Greensboro (N.C.) College (58) was 11th, Southern Virginia University (27.5) was 17th and Shenandoah University (22) was 18th.

Two Ferrum wrestlers reached the consolation finals, but lost bouts with national-tournament berths at stake.

Levi Englman, competing at 141 pounds, lost to Averett’s Brandon Woody, 7-2, and Rayshawn Dixon, competing at 285 pounds, lost to Alvernia University’s Palmer Rodenhaber, 6-2.

Englman, a past two-time national qualifier, finished 4-2 with two wins by pin and Dixon was 4-2 with one win by pin.

Christian Hite was 3-3 and placed sixth at 157 pounds and JD McMillin was 2-3 with one pin and placed eighth at 125 pounds; Elijah Martin was 2-3 and came in eighth at 165 pounds; and Colt Oliver was 2-3 with one pin and finished eighth at 174 pounds.

Also competing for the Panthers were Trent Proctor (0-2 at 133 pounds), Hayden Funck (1-2 at 149 pounds), Sam Slate (1-2 at 184 pounds) and Braden Homsey (1-2 at 197 pounds).

Morgan joins Panthers’ men’s soccer staff

FERRUM - James Morgan has accepted a position on Ferrum College’s men’s soccer coaching staff as an assistant coach, college athletics officials said in a prepared release.

Morgan began his new job on March 1, the release said.

Morgan joins the staff steered by Matt Cureton, the Panthers’ second-year head coach.

Morgan comes to Ferrum from Newcastle United Foundation where he served as a community coach.

Previously, Morgan served as Coach and Director of Youth Development with Global Premier Soccer in Rock Hill, S.C. and Morehead City, N.C.

Morgan holds F and D license certifications with the U.S. Soccer Federation as well as Human Kinetics Coaching Principals Fourth Edition Certifications and the FA level 2 qualification.

Morgan played with the Newcatle United Football Club, competing in France, Northern Ireland, Singapore, Italy and Eagland.

Morgan played college soccer for NCAA Division II Lees-McRae in Banner Elk, N.C., earning three all-conference citations and academic all-conference honors twice.

Morgan received his bachelor’s in sports administration with a minor in athletic coaching from Lees-McRae in 2018.

Alexander signs professional contract

FERRUM - Former Ferrum College standout defender Raymond Alexander has signed with the Oregon High Desert Storm, a professional indoor football franchise.

Alexander completed a four-year Ferrum career (2018-2021) by playing in 10 games and recording 43 tackles, including 28 solo stops.

Also, he registered six tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks, three pass break-ups and forced a fumble.

During his career, Alexander, who hails from Victoria and who prepped at Central Lunenburg, played in 29 games. He totaled 95 tackles - 47 solo, 48 assisted - for a 3.3 per-game-average, 4.5 sacks for 23 yards and 17 tackles for loss for 80 yards.

Alexander forced two fumbles, recovered one fumble and broke up four passes.

The Panthers finished 6-4 (3-3 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)) in Alexander’s senior year.

In January, Alexander represented Ferrum in the annual Podyum All-Star Bowl at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Players from all levels of college football - Football Bowl Series (FBS), Football Championship Series (FCS), NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA - are invited to play in this game.

SML Sandlot tourney is slated for Saturday

The fourth annual SML Sandlot golf tournament is set for Saturday, March 12 at Willow Creek Country Club.

Tee times are 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.

Cost is $240 per team.

Two mulligans, one for use on the first nine holes, the other for use on the last nine, one red tee and one string for putting can be purchased for an additional $10.

Also, putting games for cash, longest drive and closest to the pin contests and 50/50 and door-prize drawings are planned.

Hole sponsorships are available for purchased $50 for one hole, $100 for three holes.

The SML Sandlot Travel Baseball Organization fields teams in 8U, 9U, 10U and 11U age divisions.

More than 70 players compete in the organization.

Monies raised are used to help offset the majority any costs associated with maintaining the teams.

For information, call Matt Conley (540) 420-9958, Josh Herman (540) 797-8494, Brandon Meador, (540) 484-3890, Aaron Haigler, (540) 263-0254, or Brandon McMillan, (540) 416-6315.

Cheerleading tryouts are set for March 28-31

Tryouts for the 2022-2023 Franklin County varsity and junior varsity cheerleading squads and the Benjamin Franklin Middle School cheerleading team are scheduled for Monday, March 28 through Thursday, March 31.

Rising seventh or eighth-grade male or female students who are enrolled at BFMS for the 2022-2023 school year are eligible to try out for the middle school team.

Rising ninth through 12th grade students enrolled at the high school are eligible to try out for the FCHS squads.

Each candidate needs to have a VHSL physical form dated after May 1, 2021 on file with the FCHS Athletic Department to try out.

Cheerleader candidates are taught a cheer and a dance for the tryouts.

Candidates do not need to know how to tumble or do gymnastics in order to tryouts.

Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.

The mascot candidates will be asked to dance to the tryout song while in costume.

Open gyms for those students interested in trying out are scheduled for March in the high school’s Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

Those interested in trying out should obtain an informational packet from the office on the BFMS or Gereau Center campuses or any office at FCHS.

For information, contact FCHS head cheerleading coach Marsha Lopez through the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.

Hall of Fame class is selected

CHARLOTTESVILLE - The Virginia High School Hall of Fame is slated to enshrine nine new inductees Sunday, April 24.

This year’s ceremony is the Hall’s 33rd.

Members of the Class of 2022 brings the Hall’s membership to 327.

The Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Virginia High School League (VHSL).

The inductees are athletes/academic activity participants Brandan Farmer (Galax), Kiamesha Otey (New Kent), Luke Owens (Grundy), Mia Pollard (New Kent) and Ashton Bishop Williams (Gate City); coaches James Johnson (Luther P. Jackson/Cumberland high schools) and Donnie Qualls (Rye Cove High School); and contributors Jerry Carter (athletic director Liberty-Bealeton/Briar Woods high schools) and Carey Harveycutter (Director of Civic Facilities, City of Salem).

The Hall is dedicated to preserving the heritage of achievements by students in sports and activities within Virginia’s public high schools.

Athletes are eligible for consideration 10 years after completing their high school careers. They are judged primarily for their achievements in interscholastic sports.

Coaches are eligible after 15 years of experience or upon retirement and are evaluated on the merits of their achievements at the high school level.

Contributors must have rendered significant services in capacities such as administration, academic activities, officiating, media or sports medicine.

​