BFMS spring teams open seasons Thursday

Benjamin Franklin Middle School opens its spring 2022 athletics season Thursday.

The Eagles are matched against Roanoke Valley Middle School District rival Northside Middle School in baseball, softball, girls soccer and boys soccer.

BFMS entertains the Noresman in baseball at 5 p.m. at W.W. Naff Jr. Field and in boys soccer, also at 5 p.m.

Northside hosts the Eagles in softball and girls soccer with games starting at 5 p.m.

At Franklin County, the girls varsity and junior varsity girls soccer teams host a scrimmage doubleheader against Salem at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field with matches at 5:30 p.m. (junior varsity) and 7 p.m. (varsity).

Westover wins state championship

LYNCHBURG - South Region champion Westover Christian Academy has won the 2022 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state boys basketball championship.

The Bulldogs, making their third straight appearance in the championship game, won their first title in program history by defeating Grace Christian School, 77-67, at Timberlake Christian.

Westover (20-4) lost in the state title game in 2020 and 2021.

The Bulldogs led by as many as 15 points in the second half.

Westover led 35-30 at halftime and 57-50 entering the final frame.

Junior Josh Lewis led the Bulldogs with a game-best 36 points and completed a double-double with 14 rebounds.

Also, Isaac Von Eime notched a double-double of 12 points and 11 assists and Noah Burton netted 13 points.

Grace Christian (10-9) placed three players in double figures: Justin. Haim with 27 points, Davis Reid with 11 and Ryan Brent with 10.​

Chug for the Jug is April 30

The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 30.

The race will be contested rain or shine.

The fundraising event starts and end in the parking lot behind Franklin County High School between the Roy M. Law Building and C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

All proceeds benefit the track and field programs at FCHS and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Registration is $25, $20 for ages 18 and younger.

Prizes are awarded to the top three overall male and female finishers, the male and female masters (ages 40 and older) winners and in each male and female age group.

Sponsors for the race are American National Bank & Trust, Carilion Clinic, Brooks Mill Winery and Haywood's Jewelers.

Information is available on the Chug for the Jug Facebook page or at runroanoke.com .

'Putts for Paws' tourney is set for March 5

The Rotary Club of Rocky Mount is staging the Putts for Paws golf tournament Saturday, March 5 at Willow Creek Country Club.

Tee time is 11:30 a.m.

Proceeds benefit the Franklin County Humane Society.

The tournament is full, but hole sponsorships are still available for $50.

For information, contact rockymountrotaryclub @outlook.com.

SML Sandlot tourney is slated for March 12

The fourth annual SML Sandlot golf tournament is set for Saturday, March 12 at Willow Creek Country Club.

Tee times are 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.

Cost is $240 per team.

Two mulligans, one for use on the first nine holes, the other for use on the last nine, one red tee and one string for putting can be purchased for an additional $10.

Also, putting games for cash, longest drive and closest to the pin contests and 50/50 and door-prize drawings are planned.

Hole sponsorships are available for purchased $50 for one hole, $100 for three holes.

The SML Sandlot Travel Baseball Organization fields teams in 8U, 9U, 10U and 11U age divisions.

More than 70 players compete in the organization.

Monies raised are used to help offset the majority any costs associated with maintaining the teams.

For information, call Matt Conley (540) 420-9958, Josh Herman (540) 797-8494, Brandon Meador, (540) 484-3890, Aaron Haigler, (540) 263-0254, or Brandon McMillan, (540) 416-6315.

Cheerleading tryouts are scheduled for late March

Tryouts for the 2022-2023 Franklin County varsity and junior varsity cheerleading squads and the Benjamin Franklin Middle School cheerleading team are scheduled for Monday, March 28 through Thursday, March 31.

Rising seventh or eighth-grade male or female students who are enrolled at BFMS for the 2022-2023 school year are eligible to try out for the middle school team.

Rising ninth through 12th grade students enrolled at the high school are eligible to try out for the FCHS squads.

Each candidate needs to have a Virginia High School League (VHSL)physical form dated after May 1, 2021 on file with the FCHS Athletic Department to try out.

Cheerleader candidates are taught a cheer and a dance for the tryouts.

Candidates do not need to know how to tumble or do gymnastics in order to tryouts.

Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.

The mascot candidates will be asked to dance to the tryout song while in costume.

Open gyms for those students interested in trying out are scheduled for March in the high school’s Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

Those interested in trying out should obtain an informational packet from the office on the BFMS or Gereau Center campuses or any office at FCHS.

For information, contact FCHS head cheerleading coach Marsha Lopez through the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.

​