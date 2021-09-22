 Skip to main content
BFMS VOLLEYBALL
Benjamin Franklin Middle School's volleyball team competes in the Roanoke Valley Middle School District. Team members are front row from left: Lacey Mitchell, Maria Gutierrez, Lera Gibson, Madysen McCrickard and Faron Frye. Middle row from left: Abbi Altice, Paige Altizer, Lexi Beckner, Brooke Weaver, Brooke Hamlin and Chloe Perdue. Back row from left: Alison Hodges, head coach Amy McCrickard, Kamari Holland, Kailey McCown, Ciara Wright, Sarabeth Crews, assistant coach Jordan Templin and Rachel Worley. Not pictured: Grace Gawor and Madelynn Meador.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's volleyball has won sic of its first eight matches this season.

