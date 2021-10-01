BFMS VOLLEYBALL
FERRUM - A vigil has been scheduled for Friday on Ferrum College's campus in honor of the life of Panthers student-athlete Cole Lipinski, who …
FERRUM - Ferrum College has postponed two men's soccer games following the death of senior goalkeeper Cole Lipinski.
SCRUGGS—After carding bogeys on his first two holes, Cosby’s Cole Shingleton faced the prospects of having a bad day of golf.
ROANOKE—Franklin County’s junior varsity football team won its third straight game Thursday, 31-12 over Hidden Valley in a non-district match-up.
Another set of fives proved prophetic in Friday's non-district football battle between Hidden Valley and Franklin County.
MARTINSVILLE - Martinsville Speedway’s Late Model Stock Car extravaganza, the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, returns this weekend for the first …
FERRUM - In both of its home games this season, Ferrum College’s defense has made intercepting passes a high priority.
Players defined by the number 5 will be featured performers tonight as Franklin County plays its first home game since its season opener.
FERRUM—Three players each netted one goal Saturday as Randolph-Macon College (R-MC) bested Ferrum College, 3-1, in the fall 2021 Old Dominion …
Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football team is undefeated through four games.