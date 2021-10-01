 Skip to main content
BFMS VOLLEYBALL
BFMS VOLLEYBALL

Benjamin Franklin Middle School concludes its season Monday with a home match against Roanoke Valley Middle School District rival William Byrd Middle School. The Eagles are 8-2 this season.

BFMS FOOTBALL
Sports News

BFMS FOOTBALL

  • Updated

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football team is undefeated through four games.

