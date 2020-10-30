Board is a finalist for Black College Football Hall of Fame

For the third year in a row, former Franklin County prep football star Dwaine (Pee Wee) Board is one of 25 finalists for induction into the Black College Football Hall of Fame.
The finalists - 22 players and three coaches - were announced Thursday and the Class of 2021 is set to be announced Nov. 19. An induction ceremony is scheduled for February.
The football shrine, christened in 2009, is in Atlanta, Ga.
Board used his high school career at Franklin County as a springboard to Super Bowl glory as a player and as an assistant coach in the National Football League.
"Being named a finalist for the Black College Football Hall of Fame should be celebrated. The list of 25 highlights the amount of talent to come from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs),'' Hall of Fame co-founder and 2012 inductee James "Shack'' Harris said in a prepared statement.
"On behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Black College Football Hall of Fame, congratulations to all of the finalists,'' Harris said.
Board starred at North Carolina A&T Stare University in Greensboro, N.C. from 1975-1978 and earned All-America honors three times as a defensive lineman. North Carolina A&T is a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).
Board is a member of the conference's Hall of Fame and honoree on the league's 40th anniversary football team.
"... I'm extremely proud of the work and effort the (selection) committee has put it to come up with the finalists that are being considered for induction. It is not an easy task because every name on the list is deserving to be in the Black College Football Hall of Fame,'' Charlie Neal, chairman of the selection committee, said in the statement.
Board, who was raised in Union Hall, was a fifth-round draft choice of the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers, but was one of the club's last preseason cuts. He was later signed as a free agent by the San Francisco 49ers.
While with the 49ers (1979-1988), Board won three Super Bowl championships. Following his playing, he returned to the club as an assistant coach and won a fourth title ring.
In Super Bowl XIX, played in 1984, Board was named Defensive Player of the Game in the 49ers' victory over the Miami Dolphins.
Board finished his playing career in 1988 with the New Orleans Saints.
Besides the 49ers. Board has served as an assistant coach with the Seattle Seahawks, the Oakland Raiders and the Cleveland Browns.
Board spent two stints as an assistant in Seattle working under former head coach Mike Holmgren (1999-2008) and current head coach Pete Carroll. In 2005, he returned to the Super Bowl as and assistant coach, but the Seahawks, the NFC champions that year lost to Pittsburgh in the title game.
Board is one of at least 15 individuals to win a Super Bowl championship as a player and a coach.
In 2018, Board was inducted into the Franklin County High School Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of its eight-person inaugural class.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!