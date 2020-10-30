Board is a finalist for Black College Football Hall of Fame

Board is a member of the conference's Hall of Fame and honoree on the league's 40th anniversary football team.

"... I'm extremely proud of the work and effort the (selection) committee has put it to come up with the finalists that are being considered for induction. It is not an easy task because every name on the list is deserving to be in the Black College Football Hall of Fame,'' Charlie Neal, chairman of the selection committee, said in the statement.

Board, who was raised in Union Hall, was a fifth-round draft choice of the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers, but was one of the club's last preseason cuts. He was later signed as a free agent by the San Francisco 49ers.

While with the 49ers (1979-1988), Board won three Super Bowl championships. Following his playing, he returned to the club as an assistant coach and won a fourth title ring.

In Super Bowl XIX, played in 1984, Board was named Defensive Player of the Game in the 49ers' victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Board finished his playing career in 1988 with the New Orleans Saints.

Besides the 49ers. Board has served as an assistant coach with the Seattle Seahawks, the Oakland Raiders and the Cleveland Browns.