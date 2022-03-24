Bowman places seventh in national indoor meet

VIRGINIA BEACH - Benjamin Franklin Middle School distance runner Jonah Bowman finished seventh in the nation in the mile (1,600-meter) run at the Adidas National Indoor Track and Field meet.

Bowman's time of 4:54.68 ranks him No. 1 in Virginia this year for the middle school indoor mile run.

Bowman, an eighth-grader, ran unattached in an 18-runner field.

Owen Clemons won the race in 4:32.81.

The field was comprised of 11 eighth-graders, five seventh graders and two sixth graders.

Last fall, Bowman captured the middle school state championship in boys cross country.

Eagles suffer first loss of season

ROANOKE - Franklin County’s baseball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday, an 8-0 non-district setback to long-time rival Cave Spring.

The Eagles’ Blue Ridge District opener against William Fleming Wednesday was rained out. No make-up date has been announced.

FCHS opens league play Friday against William Byrd at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

A junior varsity game between the Eagles and the Terriers opens the doubleheader at 4:30 p.m.

FCHS is the reigning Blue Ridge District champion.

During last year’s 11-2 Eagles’ campaign, FCHS and William Byrd split a two-game regular-season series with the visiting team winning each game.

CIRCLING THE BASES: FCHS's junior varsity squad lost to Cave Spring at home Tuesday, 5-1.

The Eagles' record is 1-2.

BFMS tops Cave Spring in softball

Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s softball team bested Cave Spring Middle School, 21-2, Monday in a Roanoke Valley Middle School contest.

In other action Monday, the Eagles lost league games to the Squires in baseball, boys soccer and girls soccer.

Staunton River wins Blue Ridge wrestling title

Staunton River has won the 2022 Blue Ridge District wrestling championship based on dual-match results within the league.

The Golden Eagles were 3-0

Northside finished second with a 3-1 mark, followed by Lord Botetourt (3-2), William Byrd (3-2), Franklin County (1-3) and William Fleming (0-5).

Staunton River head coach Scott Fike has been chosen the district’s Coach of the Year.

Fike is FCHS's former head coach, having served one year in the position.

Halifax edges Eagles girls, 5-4

SONTAG - Halifax County edged Franklin County, 5-4, in a non-district girls tennis match contested Monday at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts.

The loss comes in the Eagles’ first home match of the 2022 season.

Eight-game pro sets were played in all matches.

Winning in singles for FCHS were Jocelyn Routt, 8-3 at position No. 1; Payton Jones, 8-0 at position No. 2; and Eve Plaster, 8-4 at position No. 3.

Winning in doubles for the Eagles was the No. 1 duet of Routt and Jones, 8-3.

Halifax downs FCHS boys, 8-1

SOUTH BOSTON - Halifax County won five of six singles match and swept doubles play for an 8-1 non-district boys tennis victory over Franklin County Monday.

Eight-game pro sets were played in all matches.

Cody Hamilton was the Eagles' lone winner - he was triumphant at No. 6 singles, 8-4.

Eagles down Cave Spring in boys lacrosse

Franklin County opened its 2022 boys varsity lacrosse season Tuesday with a 12-10 non-district victory over Cave Spring at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Chandler Hunt is the Eagles' new head coach. He succeeds former Ferrum College standout Tyler Poage in the position.

FCHS's junior varsity squad is 0-2 after setbacks to Patrick Henry (20-2) and Cave Spring (6-5).

Knights defeat Eagles in girls lacrosse

Cave Spring defeated Franklin County, 11-6, in a non-district girls varsity lacrosse match Tuesday.

The Eagles are 0-2.