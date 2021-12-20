Bowman, Roach, Downs, Lash capture Johnny CASA races

Jonah Bowman, Caitlyn Roach, William Downs and Francis Lash were the winners of Saturday's 16th annual Johnny CASA 5K/5-Miler.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center in Rocky Mount.

Bowman of Callaway won the men's 5K; he completed the 3.1-mile trek in 18:54.81.

Placing second was David Kiser (19:44.80) of Rocky Mount and R.J. Scott of Bassett (19:53.25) took third.

Roach, who hails from Ferrum, won the women's 5K; she crossed the finish line in 20:52.31, followed by Caroline Downs of Lewisville (23:11.18) and Lisa Faist (26:16.76) of Hardy in second and third.

Masters (age 40 and older) winners were Darrell Wargo of Lynchburg (men's, 20:54.30) and Tracy James of Boones Mill (women's, 28:38.86).

Men's age group winners were Caleb Harmon of Kernsville, N.C. (8 and younger, 36:50.17); Ethan Furrow of Rocky Mount (9-12, 24:14.44); John Thomas Grider of Rocky Mount (13-17, 20:35.11); Aaron Trochim of Rocky Mount (30-34, 29:04.42); Thomas Barrett (35-39, 24:26.21); Eric Anderson of Wirtz (40-44, 30:25.71); Brian Shelor of Salem (45-49, 25:31:05); Glen Dalton of Roanoke (50-54, 26:30.97); Rob Prom of Callaway (55-59, 23:51.54); H.T. Page of Wirtz (60-64, 24:04.02); Mark Jones of Rocky Mount (65-69, 26:42.32); and Johnny Nolen of Rocky Mount (70 and older, 33:56.47).

Women's age group winners were Aria Via of Rocky Mount (8 and younger, 43:23.74); Grace Grider of Rocky Mount (9-12, 27:47.86); Kendall Smith of Rocky Mount (13-17, 32:54.06); Ruth Waddell of Rocky Mount (23-29, 29:02.69); Tara Talerico of Roanoke (30-34, 30:34.85); Wendy Harman of Rocky Mount (35-39, 26:59.82); Jamie Capaldo of Salem (40-44, 29:00.33); Nicki Alexander of Rocky Mount (45-49, 29:19.92); Karen Dillon of Moneta (50-54, 29:12.71); Shay Brammer of Rocky Mount (55-59, 32:54.41); Kathy Kennedy of Roanoke (60-64, 41:02.79); and Maxine Drewey of Roanoke (70 and older, 58:47.21).

Downs of Lewisville captured the men's 5-Miler in 30:21.87. He finished ahead of Scott Harrison (33:59.69) of Roanoke and Jason Sharp (34:58.69) of Roanoke.

Frances Lash won the women's 5-Miler in 34:02. Placing second was Emily Jamison (38:05.28) of Boones Mill, followed by Kim Kitts (40:41.52) of Christiansburg.

Harrison was the men's masters winner and Pam Rickard of Rocky Mount (41:03.08) won the women's masters crown.

Men's age group winners were Tyree Ellison of Roanoke (30-34, 37:55.06); Sean Michael Poff of Boones Mill (35-39, 50:37.68); Greg James of Boones Mill (45-49, 39:08.95); Tim Miles of Roanoke (50-54, 52:44.64); Doug Falls of Roanoke (55-59, 38L33.79); Leonard Galvan of Moneta (60-64, 45:39.69); Felix Lopez (65-69, 41:39.04) and Lowell Skelton of Moneta (70 and older, 1:00:54.42.).

Women's age group winners were Brittany Joyce of Salem (23-29, 47:11.60); Kaitlyn DeForest of Boones Mill (30-34, 45:09.10); Sara Harmon of Kernersville, N.C. (35-39, 44:18.38); Julie Arrington of Rocky Mount (40-44, 45:39.10); Wendy Grider of Rocky Mount (45-49, 41:49.54); Layne Ferguson of Moneta (60-64, 42:43.58) and Vicki Cromer of Boones Mill (65-69, 46:21.43).

Seventy-four runners posted finishing times in the 5K and 35 runners completed the 5-miler.

There were 22 competitors in the 5K Walk. Amy Johnson (37:01.14) had the best time.