Boys basketball doubleheader is Saturday

Franklin County’s varsity/junior varsity boys basketball doubleheader against Magna Vista, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed and rescheduled for Saturday.

Tip times are noon and 1:30 p.m. at Magna Vista.

Franklin County girls games are postponed

Franklin County's non-district girls varsity/junior varsity basketball doubleheader Thursday against Magna Vista at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium has been postponed because of predicted inclement weather.

A make-up date for the doubleheader has not been announced.

Eagles top Colonels in Blue Ridge play

Franklin County outscored William Fleming, 15-4, in the fourth quarter en route to a 42-30 Blue Ridge District girls varsity basketball victory over the Colonels Tuesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles broke a stalemate at 29 in the final frame into a seven-point , 36-29 lead with 1:30 remaining.

Leading 36-30, FCHS finished the game with a 6-0 run.

The Eagles surrendered one field goal in the fourth quarter.

"That's defense,'' FCHS head coach LeBryan Patterson said.

"This is the first game that we've played as a complementary unit,''

Five played scored for William Fleming, none of whom finished in double figures.

The Colonels converted 13 field goals and were 4 of 11 (36.4%) from the free-throw line.

The score was tied at 10 after the first quarter and the Colonels led 20-18 at intermission.

The Eagles useda 9-6 scoring surge to produce a 27-26 edge after three quarters.

FCHS converted 18 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 4 of 6 (66.7%) from the free throw line.

Kenzie Board (one 3-pointer) netted 13 of her game-best 17 points after halftime.

Also scoring for the Eagles (3-4, 1-0 Blue Ridge District) were Maddie Corn with nine points. Kameron Copeland with seven, Taylor Lester with four, L'Oreal Board with three on one 3-pointer and Chelsea Harris with two.

FCHS travels to Lynchburg for a non-district game against Brookville Saturday.

Girls jayvees fall to Colonels

William Fleming built a 30-point, 37-7 lead after three quarters and doubled the final count, 44-22, in a Blue Ridge District girls' junior varsity basketball win over the Eagles Tuesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Eight players scored for the Colonels, two of whom finished in double figures with 13 and 11 points.

William Fleming converted 18 field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and was 7 of 15 (46.7%) from the free-throw line.

Seven players scored for FCHS (2-2, 0-1 in the Blue Ridge District), none of whom were in double figures.

Nyasia Mitchell and Elyse Holland each scored five points to pace the Eagles.

Also scoring were Makya Dilland with four points, Jada Collins with three on a 3-pointer, Jabriah Peery and Kaylynn Wright each with two and Alahna Preston with one.

The Eagles converted eight field goals and were 5 of 23 (21.8%) from the free-throw line.

FCHS visits Lynchburg Saturday to play Brookville in a non-district game.

Wrestlers down James River-Buchanan in home dual

Franklin County's varsity wrestling team defeated James River-Buchanan, 47-40, in a non-district dual match Wednesday at Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

Smith Mountain Lake Open is Saturday

MONETA - The 2022 Smith Mountain Lake Open wrestling tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8 at Staunton River High School.

Action on five mats begins at 10 a.m.

Weigh-ins are from 7:30 a.m to 8:30 a.m.

Bouts consist of three, one-minute periods.

All weight classes are round robin.

Medals will be awarded to the top three place winners in each weight class.

Pre-registration is required; it must be filed by Friday at 6 p.m. at https://wwwtrackwrestling.com/registration/TW Register.isp?tournamentsGroupid=199996132 .

Walk-in competitors are not allowed.

USA Wrestling membership is required - it can be obtained at wwwusawmembership.com .

Entry fee of $25 is payable at the registration site. To compete in two brackets, wrestlers must make two entries on registration.

Divisions are grades K-2, 3-5 and 6-8 for boys and girls.

Girls can have a second bracket in the boys division for free.

Concessions will be available for purchase.

For information, call Jason Ayers, (540) 520-5361

BFMS wrestlers defeat Cave Spring

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's wrestling team defeated Cave Spring Middle School in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District match at home Wednesday, 49-30.

The contest was the Eagles' final home match of the 2021-2022 season.

CHA falls by five on the road

STUARTS DRAFT - Christian Heritage Academy's boys varsity basketball team surrendered an eight-point lead with eight minutes to play and fell to Ridgeview Christian, 74-69, in its final game of 2021.

The Knights (3-2) took a 56-48 lead into the fourth quarter, but were outscored by the Crusaders, 26-13, in the final frame.

With the win, Ridgeview Christian (2-4) stops a two-game CHA win streak and avenges a 56-51 road loss to the Knights.

CHA led 15-14 after the first quarter and outscored Ridgeview 20-15 in the second stanza to craft a 35-29 lead at intermission.

The Knights won the third period, 21-19, to push the spread to eight points, 56-48.

CHA plays its first game of 2022 Tuesday (Jan. 11) against reigning Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state champion Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA).

The contest tips off at 7 p.m. on the Ospreys' home court.

Knights win at Westover to enhance undefeated record

DANVILLE - Christian Heritage Academy' (CHA) boys middle school basketball team traveled to Danville for a game against Westover Christian Academy Tuesday.

The Knights (7-0) stayed undefeated with a 54-28 triumph.

Westover suffered its second loss to CHA this season.

CHA umped out to a 19-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended its advantage to to 12 points, 28-16 by halftime.

The Knights pushed the spread to 24 points, 46-22, courtesy of an 18-6 scoring surge.

The Knights reserves won the fourth quarter, 8-6.

Jayden Martin led the Knights with a game-best 18 points, while Matthew Witcher paced the Bulldogs with 12.

Other contributors for the Knights were Chase Arrington with 12, Hayden Craig with 9 and Luke Mason, who pulled in 13 rebounds.

SMART Modified Tour returns to Franklin County Speedway in April

The Southern Modified Auto Racing Tour (SMART) has announced a 12-race schedule for the 2022 schedule, one in which the series will stage races on 11 tracks in three states.

The tour returns to Franklin County Speedway (FCS), Sunday, April 10 for the running of the Kenny Minter Memorial.

Also the tour has races schedule at South Boston Speedway (April 2), Dominion Raceway (September 17) and Motor Mile Speedway (October 1).

Burt Myers bested John Smith in a tight battle between the two veterans for last season’s series championship.

Smith captured the checkered flag at FCS.

Besides Virginia, the tour has races scheduled at tracks in South Carolina (Florence Motor Speedway) and North Carolina (Southern National Motorsports Park, Caraway Speedway, Orange County Speedway, Tri-County Speedway, Hickory Motor Speedway and Carteret County Speedway).