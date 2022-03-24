 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS VARSITY SOCCER

STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Members of Franklin County’s 2022 boys varsity soccer team are front row, from left: Cooper Stanford, Caleb Williamson, Owen Beckner, Jose Lazano, Peter Ohlerich, Elijah Hopkins, Tyler Scott, Eduardo Garcia-Sanchez, Will Henderson and Lucas Williams. Back row from left: head coach Brian McClung, Ethan Oliver, Andrew Riddle, Jordan Hering, Jose Diaz, Ryan Largen, Joshua Bouknight, Liam May, Eric Boone, Forrest Moorman and Jack David.

