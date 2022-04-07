Brick fundraising campaign continues

Franklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.

Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles.

The bricks will be laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.

For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.

Hall of Fame nominations are being accepted

Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 20 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019 and 5 from its third class in 2021.

Kids Fishing Day is April 23

The fifth annual Kids Fishing Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at Woody Lake.

The free event is for youth ages 15 and younger and is from 10 a.m. to noon.

Woody Lake is behind Benjamin Franklin Middle School adjacent to W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The event, which is sponsored by the Franklin County Department of Parks and Rercreation, has averaged an attendance of more than 100 each year.

The recreation department has fishing rods for youth who want to attend, but may not have an adequate rod.

Trophies are presented to those who catch the largest and the smallest fish.

For information, call Matt Ross with the recreation department, (540) 483-9293, or contact him by email: matt.Ross@FranklinCountyVA.gov .

Chug for the Jug is April 30

The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 30.

The race will be contested rain or shine.

The fundraising event starts and ends in the parking lot behind Franklin County High School between the Roy M. Law Building and C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

All proceeds benefit the track and field programs at FCHS and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Registration is $25, $20 for ages 18 and younger.

Prizes are awarded to the top three overall male and female finishers, the male and female masters (ages 40 and older) winners and in each male and female age group.

Information is available on the Chug for the Jug Facebook page or at runroanoke.com .

Spring Swing tournament is April 30

HARDY – Smith Mountain Lake Lions Charitable Corporation has scheduled its Spring Swing golf tournament for Sunday, April 30 at Copper Cove Golf Club.

Registration and lunch are at noon.

Tee time is 1 p.m.

Format is Captain’s Choice.

Teams of four will be capped at 20 players with an entry fee of $75 per golfer.

Individual golfers will be accommodated as space allows.

To enter or for information, call Rod Savage, (540) 855-0910 or contact him by email: rwsavagemd@gmail.com .