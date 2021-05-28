Carson Long is new Panthers men's assistant basketball coach

FERRUM—Not only are the basketball programs at Ferrum College and Guilford (N.C.) College rivals in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), they’re joined at the hip.
Fifth-year head coach Tyler Sanborn is a Guilford alumnus and a former star player for the Quakers as is new assistant coach Carson Long, who began his tenure with the Panthers Monday.
Long replaces Anthony White Jr., who has left Ferrum to return to the NCAA Division I level as an assistant after one season in the post.
“I am excited to add Carson to our coaching staff,’’ Sanborn said in a prepared statement. “He will be a great representative of Ferrum and our men’s basketball program.
“As a player, (Carson) had a very high level of competitiveness and a tremendous will to win, which I know will now carry over in to his coaching career. He was a very good player in the ODAC and has an understanding of what it takes to win at a high level, which I really appreciate.
“(Carson) is a hard worker, a person of high character, and will add great value to our program,’’ Sanborn said.
I’ve known Carson for a long time. We’re both Quakers. He will do very well (at Ferrum),’’ Sanborn said in an email confirming White’s departure.
The Long surname is a familiar one with regards to Ferrum hoops.
Carson Long’s sister Kelsey is the associate head coach of the women’s squad and served as the interim head coach during the past season when head coach Bryan Harvey missed several games because of COVID-19.
During his college playing career, Long competed in the national tournament twice; in 2019, the Quakers reached the Elite Eight.
Guilford captured two ODAC championships (2017, 2019) during Long’s career.
Long earned all-conference laurels three times (2017, 2018, 2019) was selected to the all-tournament team in 2019 and was the tournament’s Most Valuable Player in 2017.
Also, he made the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association All-State squad in 2017 and was named to the ODAC’s All-Academic team in 2018 and 2019.
Long earned all-region accolades in 2017 in voting by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and d3hoops.com.
Following his college career, Long played professionally in Ireland for one season.
Long graduated from Guilford in 2019 with a bachelor’s in sports management.
Once in coaching, Long spent time with developmental camps headed by former Wake Forest University head coach Danny Manning, University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari and the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.