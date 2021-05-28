Carson Long is new Panthers men's assistant basketball coach

FERRUM—Not only are the basketball programs at Ferrum College and Guilford (N.C.) College rivals in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), they’re joined at the hip.

Fifth-year head coach Tyler Sanborn is a Guilford alumnus and a former star player for the Quakers as is new assistant coach Carson Long, who began his tenure with the Panthers Monday.

Long replaces Anthony White Jr., who has left Ferrum to return to the NCAA Division I level as an assistant after one season in the post.

“I am excited to add Carson to our coaching staff,’’ Sanborn said in a prepared statement. “He will be a great representative of Ferrum and our men’s basketball program.

“As a player, (Carson) had a very high level of competitiveness and a tremendous will to win, which I know will now carry over in to his coaching career. He was a very good player in the ODAC and has an understanding of what it takes to win at a high level, which I really appreciate.

“(Carson) is a hard worker, a person of high character, and will add great value to our program,’’ Sanborn said.