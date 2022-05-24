Cavaliers blank Eagles, Golden Eagles for championship

Lord Botetourt captured the 2022 Blue Ridge District softball championship with a pair of shutouts in the league's postseason tournament: 7-0 over Franklin County Friday at home and 1-0 over Staunton River in the title game, contested Saturday at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.

The Eagles, the No. 3 seed, finish their season with an 11-10 record.

Also, the loss ends a five-game winning streak by Franklin County.

Lord Botetourt's win is its second this season over Franklin County in three games played.

The Cavaliers (17-4) have won four straight games.

No. 1 seed Staunton River blanked No. 4 seed Northside, 10-0, in the semifinals.

The Golden Eagles (19-3) won their first 17 games.