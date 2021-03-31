Cavaliers shut out Eagles jayvees

Lord Botetourt shut out Franklin County 46-0 Thursday in a Blue Ridge District junior varsity football match-up at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The contest was the Eagles’ final home game of the season and their third straight shut-out setback.
In five games this season, FCHS (0-5) has been outscored 151-14.
FCHS completes its season Thursday against William Fleming.
Kickoff in Roanoke is 6 p.m.
Eagles defeat Botetourt
for a second timeFranklin County’s varsity volleyball team ran its current winning streak to three matches Thursday with a 3-0 shutout of Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Set scores were 25-14, 26-24, 25-17.
FCHS’s victory is its second this season over the Cavaliers, the three-time reigning Class 3 state champion.
The Eagles conclude regular-season play with back-to-back district matches today and Thursday.
Today, FCHS travels to Northside for a 7 p.m. contest and Thursday, FCHS entertains William Byrd at 7 p.m. at Hawkins Gym.
Thursday, the Eagles will attempt to avenge their lone loss of the season, a 3-2 setback suffered earlier this month in Vinton.
Cavaliers shut out Eagles jayveesLord Botetourt blanks Franklin County, 2-0, in a Blue Ridge District junior varsity volleyball match Thursday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Lord Botetourt’s win is its second this season over the Eagles, both by 2-0 counts.
FCHS (5-5) suffered its second straight loss.
The Eagles conclude regular-season play with back-to-back district matches today and Thursday.
Today, FCHS travels to Northside for a 5:30 p.m. contest and Thursday, FCHS entertains William Byrd at 5:30 p.m.at Hawkins Gym.
FCHS has lost twice to Northside this season and is 2-1 against William Byrd.
BFMS ends volleyball
season with winBenjamin Franklin Middle School’s volleyball team completed its spring 2021 season last week with a 2-0 non-district triumph over Patrick County.
Set scores were 25-11, 25-21.
Taylor Metts paced the Eagles with 15 points. She served six aces and netted one dig and one kill.
Brylie Altice scored 11 points, served two aces and totaled three kills and Eva Custer tallied three kills and a block.
BFMS places third in golfSTUART—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s golf team finished third in a three-team match Monday at Gordon Trent Golf Club.
Halifax County Middle School claimed top team laurels with a 167, while host Patrick County shot a 199 and BFMS posted a 208.
Nick Messenger paced the Eagles with a 42, while Eli McCall carded a 54 and Ryan Slough and Sam Snead turned in a pair of 56s.
Scores shot by Kaiden Young (59), Brennan Young (60), Mychael Hatcher (61), Trent Shelton (62), Nick Snead (64), Claire McElvain (65) and Trey Villenuva (70) did not factor into the Eagles’ total.
Also posting a non-counting score was Ayden Cepelnik (47).