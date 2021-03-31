Cavaliers shut out Eagles jayvees

Lord Botetourt shut out Franklin County 46-0 Thursday in a Blue Ridge District junior varsity football match-up at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The contest was the Eagles’ final home game of the season and their third straight shut-out setback.

In five games this season, FCHS (0-5) has been outscored 151-14.

FCHS completes its season Thursday against William Fleming.

Kickoff in Roanoke is 6 p.m.

Eagles defeat Botetourt

for a second timeFranklin County’s varsity volleyball team ran its current winning streak to three matches Thursday with a 3-0 shutout of Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Set scores were 25-14, 26-24, 25-17.

FCHS’s victory is its second this season over the Cavaliers, the three-time reigning Class 3 state champion.

The Eagles conclude regular-season play with back-to-back district matches today and Thursday.

Today, FCHS travels to Northside for a 7 p.m. contest and Thursday, FCHS entertains William Byrd at 7 p.m. at Hawkins Gym.