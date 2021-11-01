 Skip to main content
Cavaliers top Eagles jayvees
BRIEFS

Franklin County's junior varsity football team, shown in action against Bassett from earlier this season concludes its fall 2021 campaign Thursday against Blue Ridge District rival Northside. Kickoff is 6 p.m. at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Fiield in Roanoke.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

DALEVILLE - Lord Botetourt defeated Franklin County 35-16 Thursday in a Blue Ridge District junior varsity football contest staged on the Cavaliers' home field.

The Eagles (4-4, 1-2 in the Blue Ridge District) suffered their second straight loss, both in league play.

FCHS travels to Roanoke to face league rival Northside in its fall 2021 season finale.

Kickoff at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field is 6 p.m.

Golf fundraiser is set for Willow Creek

IEE Wrestling Booster Club is staging a golf tournament fundraiser Sunday, Nov. 7 at Willow Creek Country Club.

Format is Captain's Choice.

The field is limited to nine, six-player teams.

Cost is $450 per team.

On-site registration begins at noon.

Prizes will awarded to the top three finishing teams.

50-50 and door prize raffles are planned.

Food will be served after the tournament.

To register a team or for sponsorship information, call Franklin County varsity wrestling coach David Ferguson, (540) 420-1536, or contact him by email: David.Ferguson@frco.k12.va.us .

 

