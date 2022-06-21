Two players attempt to corral an infield pop-up during play in last Friday night's championship game of the Franklin County Baseball Inc.'s 6-7 age division at Elbert Powell Field at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex.
CHAMPIONSHIP DIAMOND ACTION
The duo of Marty Anderson and Ethan Dudley has claimed the championship of Willow Creek Country Club’s 2022 Member-Guest golf tournament.
Participants in Wednesday’s football clinic conducted by Franklin County’s football program gather for a group picture underneath the scoreboa…
Campers and coaches pose for a team picture in their camp T-shirts on the final day of an annual youth camp conducted by Franklin County's boy…
The 2022 Franklin County High School Eagle Youth Cheerleading Clinic is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, July 25 and 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:…
FERRUM - Ferrum College's football team opens its 2022 season with a Thursday night road game, followed by nine encounters with afternoon kic…
FERRUM - Ferrum College’s baseball staff is conducting a summer showcase camp of Wednesday, June 29 at W.B. Adams Field.Players from graduatin…
SOUTH BOSTON - South Boston Speedway (SBS) is celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2022 with August being a full anniversary month that will in…
Known as “America’s Swim Instructor,” more than a million youth learn to swim every year at the YMCA.
SOUTH BOSTON - Two big nights. Two of the season’s showcase racing events. One week with thousands of racing fans visiting the area to attend …
WAVERLY, Iowa - Wartburg College football program has added Luke Summers, an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Ferrum College…