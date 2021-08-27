Championship game sites are confirmed

Sites for the Virginia High School League’s six state championship football games for the next two years have been confirmed.

Four of those games will be played within one-hour drives of the Rocky Mount-Franklin County area.

In fact, the Eagles will play regular-season games this season at two of the sites.

All six title games this season will be contested on Saturday, Dec. 11; the 2022 date is Saturday. Dec. 10.

The Class 1 and Class 2 championship games are set for Salem Stadium-Willis White Field, while the Class 3 and Class 4 finals are slated for Williams Stadium on the campus of Liberty University in Lynchburg.

The Class 5 and Class 6 title encounters are set for S.B. Ballard Stadium at Old Dominion University in Norfolk.

The stadium has not hosted high school football games since the 1980s; Foreman Field was its name then, according to a published report.

“We are excited about our two-year agreement with (Old Dominion) that allows our student-athletes the opportunity to play at Kornablau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium,’’ VHSL Assistant Director Shawn Knight said in a press release.