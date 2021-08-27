Championship game sites are confirmed

Sites for the Virginia High School League’s six state championship football games for the next two years have been confirmed.
Four of those games will be played within one-hour drives of the Rocky Mount-Franklin County area.
In fact, the Eagles will play regular-season games this season at two of the sites.
All six title games this season will be contested on Saturday, Dec. 11; the 2022 date is Saturday. Dec. 10.
The Class 1 and Class 2 championship games are set for Salem Stadium-Willis White Field, while the Class 3 and Class 4 finals are slated for Williams Stadium on the campus of Liberty University in Lynchburg.
The Class 5 and Class 6 title encounters are set for S.B. Ballard Stadium at Old Dominion University in Norfolk.
The stadium has not hosted high school football games since the 1980s; Foreman Field was its name then, according to a published report.
“We are excited about our two-year agreement with (Old Dominion) that allows our student-athletes the opportunity to play at Kornablau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium,’’ VHSL Assistant Director Shawn Knight said in a press release.
“ODU affirmed that having our championships on their campus was important to them and hosting our championships is more than just playing football. It relects the institution’s commitment to providing the participating teams and their school communities a lifetime experience.
“The opportunity to provide that kind of experience is a source of pride for the VHSL thanks to ODU,’’
Highland Springs has won four of the past six Class 5 titles, but the Springers lost to Stone Bridge, 13-10 in overtime in this spring’s finals.
In Class 6, Oscar Smith, a nationally-noted prep program which competes in Region A along with FCHS and teams from the Richmond and Virginia Beach, routed South County, 62-21, in this spring’s title contest.
En route to the championship, Oscar Smith defeated Thomas Dale in the Region title game.
Thomas Dale advanced to the regional finals by besting FCHS in the semifinals, 41-31.
Only four teams qualified for the Region A playoffs during the abbreviated spring season.
This year, the postseason field returns to eight teams and it will take five victories to win the state championship as opposed to four.
FCHS is 4-10 in 14 postseason games since qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in program history in 2002.
The Eagles are 4-5 in the region quarterfinals and 0-5 in the region semifinals.
Their quarterfinal-round mark is comprised of two wins over Colonial Forge (2009, 2011), and triumphs over Woodbridge (2010) and Clover Hill (2018) and two losses to Osbourn Park (2002, 2003) and one each to Osbourn (2005), Thomas Dale (2017) and Landstown (2019).
The Eagles have lost to Colonial Forge (2010, 2018) twice, Battlefield (2009, 2011) twice and Thomas Dale (2020) in the region semifinals.
Only four teams qualified for Region A postseason play last spring as opposed to eight in traditional seasons.
Three head coaches have led FCHS to playoff appearances: Billy Miles (2002, 2003, 2005), Chris Jones (2009, 2010, 2011) and J.R. Edwards (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020).