CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY

NEWPORT NEWS - Franklin County junior distance runner Nathan Atchue won his third individual state championship this year, claiming title accolades in the boys 1,600-meter (1-mile) run and boys 3,200-meter run Saturday at the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Class 6 boys outdoor track and field meet at Todd Stadium.

In the 3,200, Atchue crossed the finish line in 9:14.95, 3:38 minutes slower than last year’s time posted by Bryce Lentz (9:11.12) of Colgan.

Atchue bested sophomore Quinn Parrish of James River-Midlothian (9:19.10) for the victory in a 21-runner field.

Atchue owns the top time in Virginia in the boys’ 3,200 according to milestat.com: 9:04.06.

In the 1,600-meter run, Atchue shattered the finishing tape in 4:11.51, 5.75 minutes faster than last year’s time of Xavier Jemison of McLean. He broke away from the field on the last circuit of the four-lap race to claim victory.

Atchue defeated Jemison (4:15.93) for the championship. Twenty-two runners raced for the title.

Earlier, Atchue won the boys 1,600-meter run at the Class 6 indoor track and field. championships at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex in 4:11.19. He placed sixth in the 3,200 in 9:31.

Duirng the fall, Atchue placed fourth in the Class 6 boys state cross country race.

Atchue in the 12th Franklin County student-athlete to win a state championship.

Franklin County’s athletic program has won 16 individual state titles since the early 1980s, but it has yet to win a team state championship. It does have four runner-up showings in one each in baseball and golf and two each in dual-team wrestling (the sport was sanctioned by the VHSL at the Class AAA level only.)

The track and field teams have captured nine state titles: Atchue (indoor, two outdoor), Kylie Cooper (indoor, two outdoor), Trent Whittaker (indoor), Leticia Claytor (outdoor) and Travis Walter (outdoor), who is enshrined in the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Atchue and Cooper are the only student-athletes to win multiple stat titles.

The wrestling team has claimed five state championships won by Clifton Koger, Joe Callaway, J.J. Price, Bryan Jones and Taylor Horner.

Callaway and Price won their titles in the same year (1988). Callaway finished his season undefeated.

The golf team has won two state titles, one by Matt Chandler and one by John Hatcher Ferguson.

Also for the Eagles, Addie Shorter, who has committed to James Madison University, finished 13th in the girls 3,200-meter run in 11:51.42, while Tristan Wright failed to qualify for the eight-runner finals in the 100-meter dash. He came in 26th in his heat race in 11.35 seconds.

