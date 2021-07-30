Changes are made to area's premier prep tournament

TROUTVILLE - Changes have been made to the area’s premier high school golf tournament, which returns to sport’s calendar early next month after a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Botetourt Metro Invitational, formerly known as the Bob McLelland Metro Invitational, is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug.10 at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.

Jeff Sprinkel, the club's PGA director of instruction, is the new tournament director, and the event will be contested in one day as opposed to two.

The tournament, which dates to the 1970s, will no longer honor the memory of legendary Roanoke sportswriter, a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

Beginning this year, the tournament will be staged annually at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club; no longer will other clubs in the area host a round or rounds of the event.

Franklin County is in this year’s field of 20, five-player teams and eight invited individuals: 108 total players.

The Eagles open their 2021 season in Richmond in a one-day tournament at Lake Chesdin Golf Club in Chesterfield, Monday, Aug. 9 followed by their appearance in the Botetourt Metro.