Cheer squad finishes fifth in Blue Ridge competition

ROANOKE—Franklin County’s competition cheer squad finished fifth in Tuesday night’s Blue Ridge District championships at Northside Middle School.

The Eagles totaled 176 points.

By rule, the overall score is achieved by deleting the best and worst score from a quintet of judges and by subtracting points for technical mistakes.

The Eagles’ best and worst scores were 61 and 59 and they had a five-point technical deduction. Their counting scores were a pair of 60s and a 61.

Northside won the championship with 252 points, followed by Lord Botetourt with 238 and William Byrd with 225 as 27 points separated the top three squads.

William Fleming came in fourth with 178.5 points, followed by Franklin County and Staunton River in sixth with 148.

Franklin County’s season continues in the Class 6 Region A competition in Richmond, Saturday, Oct. 22. Manchester is the host school.

Robertson lands

top troutSIX-MILE POST—More than 60 youth participated in the 2022 Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation’s Kids Fishing Derby Saturday at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex.

Olive Robertson took the heaviest trout from the portion of the Pigg River that runs through the park: a fish that tipped the scales at 4 pounds.

Winners from ages 6 and younger were Grayson Hodges (1st), Ashton Blankenship (2nd), Bedford Butler (3rd), Remington Cramblitt (4th) and Eric Case (5th).

Winners from ages 7-9 were Ashton Martin (1st), Hunter Frewin (2nd), Cheyenne Lynch (3rd) and Renee Rehak (3rd).

Winners from ages 10-12 were Ethan McFarling (1st), Tyler Frewin (2nd), Olive Robertson (3rd), Hunter Munson (4th), Alayna Martin (5th), Kailin Johnson (6th) and Sam Witcher (7th).

Winners from ages 13-15 were Aaron Reynolds (1st) and Jackson Frewin (2nd).

Eagles shut out William Fleming

in volleyballROANOKE—Franklin County’s volleyball team limited William Fleming to single-digit scoring in each set Tuesday night in a 3-0 Blue Ridge District victory.

Set scores were 25-5, 25-6, 25-8.

Franklin County jayvees claim

2-0 triumphROANOKE—Franklin County’s junior varsity volleyball team swept William Fleming, 2-0, Tuesday night in a Blue Ridge District contest.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-8.

In the first set, Madysen McCrickard scored 10 service points, two of which were aces for the Eagles (12-3) and distributed seven assists.

Also, Brylie Altice served three aces, collected five digs and tallied four kills, while Page Altizer totaled three kills and Brooke Weaver served three aces.

In the second set, Grace Gawor served eight aces and registered one kill and Malahna Hoyle recorded two blocks.

Panthers fall

3-0 to long-time

rival AverettFERRUM—Averett University and Ferrum College met for the first time as Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball opponents Tuesday and the Cougars were triumphant, 3-0, at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-12, 25-11.

Past matches between the two teams were either USA South Athletic Conference encounters or non-conference match-ups.

The count was 18-15 in the first set when Averett (12-7, 7-2 ODAC) scored seven of the last 12 points to claim victory.

Dominant play carried the Cougars to victory in the second and third sets as they surrendered a total of 23 points in those sets.

Emma Nash led Averett with 12 kills, while Kinsley Stevene passed out 12 assists and Erin Gray collected 10 digs.

Alex Christoff (Franklin County) paced the Panthers (5-15, 0-8 ODAC) with nine kills and Maddie Lowther distributed 15 assists and totaled eight digs.

Also for Ferrum, Taylor Joyner finished the match with five kills, Makaila Veney claimed five kill and a block and Sami Kircher registered three kills and served an ace.

Averett held advantages in kills (41-24), hitting percentage (.514 to .068), points (56-29) assists (37-22), aces (7-3) and blocks (8-2) at match’s end.

Roanoke handles Ferrum men, 6-1SALEM—Roanoke College netted three goals in each half Tuesday and defeated Ferrum College, 6-1, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s soccer match at Kerr Stadium.

Six players accounted for consecutive goals by the Maroons (6-4-2, 4-2-1 ODAC ), five of which were produced by an assist.

The Panthers (4-6-2, 2-4-1 ODAC) prevented the shutout when Jakob Buckle scored off a pass from James Burton at the 87:15 mark.

Roanoke scored 50 seconds into the match when Isaac Wolf found the back of the net, courtesy of an assist from Harrison Kraus.

In the 17th minute, the Maroons made the count 2-0 after Liam Camilleri tallied an unassisted goal.

Just before intermission Roanoke raised the spread to 3-0 when Gabriel Hendri used an assist from Girom Affolter.

Quinn Kunath put the Maroons ahead 4-0 after scoring thanks to a Jordan Fiorani assist.

Affolter registered Roanoke’s fifth goal off a Tiernan Armstrong assist, then Evan McIntyre finished the Maroons’ scoring off a pass from Adam Shaia assist.

Roanoke’s goals were recorded at 50 seconds, 17:44, 43:34, 50:26, 67:32 and 85:30.

Also, Callum Harrison attempted a shot on goal for the Panthers.

The Maroons held advantages in shots (25-2), shots on goal (13-2) and corner kicks (11-0) at match’s end.

Roanoke committed six fouls to four by Ferrum and four offsides infractions to three for Ferrum.

Zach Behe (6-4-2) was the Maroons’ winning goalkeeper.

Ferrum goalkeeper William Winters (1-4) claimed seven saves.

The Panthers’ next match is Saturday against league rival Virginia Wesleyan University.

Match time is 5 p.m. in Virginia Beach.

Marlins can’t

be caught by

Ferrum womenVIRGINIA BEACH—Virginia Wesleyan University scored twice in a period of 4:02 of the opening half Tuesday for a 2-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s soccer win over Ferrum College.

Alexandria Soteriou used an assist from Olivia Bryant to net the Marlins’ initial goal at 22:15.

Then, at 26:17, Virginia Wesleyan (10-1-1, 5-0-0 in the ODAC) finished the scoring with a goal from Emma Acanfora.

For Ferrum (3-5-2, 0-4-1 ODAC), Ashlynn Mitcham, Sydney Miller and Aubrey Billings each attempted a shot; Billings’ try was on goal.

Marlins goalkeeper Rachel Quigley (9-1-1) finished the match with one save.

Panthers goalkeeper Alli Austin (3-5-2) totaled 21 saves.

Ferrum’s next match is against Randolph-Macon College Saturday.

Match time in Ashland is 4 p.m.

Panthers compete in Royal Lakes tournamentFLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.—Ferrrum College’s golf team posted scores of 314 and 335 for a 649 total in its second tournament of its fall campaign, the Royal Lakes (Ga.) Invitational, hosted by Oglethorpe (Ga.) University, Monday and Tuesday.

The tournament was contested at Royal Lakes Golf & Country Club (par 72).

Twenty-two teams and 124 individuals competed.

The Panthers finished last in the field

Each of the top 10 teams turned in sub 300 scores each day.

Only the top two teams finished under-par.

Washington and Lee University (285-286, 571) won the team championship by two strokes over Greensboro (N.C.) College (283-290, 573), which held a two-stroke edge after the opening round.

Guilford (N.C.) College (297-284, 581), which shot the best second-day score, rallied to finish third, followed by California Lutheran (285-297, 582) and Gettysburg (Pa.) College (295-287, 582) tied for fourth.

Also representing the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) were Averett University ( 296-289, 585, tied for sixth); University of Lychburg (289-299, 588, eighth); Randolph-Macon College (307-292, 599, 12th); Roanoke College (301-311, 612, 15th); and Bridgewater College (308-311, 619,17th).

Tanner Bronnum (68-68, 136) of Birmingham (Ala.) Southern College captured the individual championship by one shot after trailing by one stroke after the first round.

JZeke Dukes (70-67, 137) of Greensboro and Pierce Robinson (67-70, 137) finished in a tie fir second and shot the tournament’s best single-round scores as did Caleb Kimbrough (73-67, 140).

Kimbrough of Averett tied for fourth with Owen Malcom (71-69, 140) of Washington and Lee and Elliot Parker (70-70, 140) of Drew University.

Brett Pennington (72-84, 156) and Chase Sells (77-79, 156) tied for 76th to lead Ferrum.

Also for the Panthers, Brandon Jones (81-80, 161) tied for 99th, Zachery Walsh (84-92, 176) tied for 118th and Trevor Green (88-92, 181) in 122nd.

Ferrum’s next tournament is the O’Briant-Jansen Memorial hosted by Guilford at The Cardinal in Greensboro.

The 36-hole stroke-play tournament is set for Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.