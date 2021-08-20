 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cheerleaders excel at NCA camp
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Cheerleaders excel at NCA camp

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE - Franklin County's varsity cheerleaders attended Cheer Excellence earlier this month (Aug. 3-5) and claimed several top team and individual accolades.

At the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA)-sanctioned camp, the squad received instruction in cheers, chants, jumps, stunts, dance team building and leadership.

The squad claimed these honors: a Technical Excellence Award for Jumps, the Stunt Safe Award and camp spirit stick.

Also, the Eagles were selected  Top Team in the Varsity Cheer Division for their Band Chant performance, and the squad and coaches Marsha Lopez and Holly Brendle earned their NCA credentialing.

Ten squad members were nominated foe All-American honors, and Katie Price, Madi Nunn and Cierra Feazell attained those laurels following a try out in front of the camp.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James changing his number because of Space Jam

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
FIRST VARSITY SCRIMMAGES
Sports News

FIRST VARSITY SCRIMMAGES

  • Updated

Here is a series of photos from Franklin County's scrimmage games against Liberty-Bedford and Appomattox County played Friday night in a jambo…

+3
JUNIOR VARSITY SCRIMMAGE
Sports News

JUNIOR VARSITY SCRIMMAGE

Franklin County High School’s junior varsity football team scored four touchdowns in its victory over Appomattox County in a preseason scrimma…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics