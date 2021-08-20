Cheerleaders excel at NCA camp

ROANOKE - Franklin County's varsity cheerleaders attended Cheer Excellence earlier this month (Aug. 3-5) and claimed several top team and individual accolades.

At the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA)-sanctioned camp, the squad received instruction in cheers, chants, jumps, stunts, dance team building and leadership.

The squad claimed these honors: a Technical Excellence Award for Jumps, the Stunt Safe Award and camp spirit stick.

Also, the Eagles were selected Top Team in the Varsity Cheer Division for their Band Chant performance, and the squad and coaches Marsha Lopez and Holly Brendle earned their NCA credentialing.

Ten squad members were nominated foe All-American honors, and Katie Price, Madi Nunn and Cierra Feazell attained those laurels following a try out in front of the camp.