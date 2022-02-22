Chitwood’s game winner yields series sweep

FERRUM - Grayson Chitwood drove a 1-1 pitch to left field for a game-winning double in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday as Ferrum College rallied for a 13-12 non-conference baseball win over Alfred (N.Y.) State University to complete a three-game series sweep at W.B. Adams Field.

Chitwood’s double was one of the game's eight doubles - five by Ferrum, three by Alfred State.

Dylan Sereno, who began the rally with a one-out double, scored on Chitwood’s extra base hit.

Chitwood’s hit emptied Ferrum’s dugout and ignited a celebration at second base once Sereno slid safely across the plate.

Each team finished with 12 hits and Ferrum won despite committing three errors, while Alfred State made one defensive blunder.

Alfred State took a 2-0 lead after half-an-inning, but surrendered it after the Panthers tallied six runs in the bottom of the first.

Trailing 6-2, Alfred State scored three runs in the top of the second to make the count 6-5.

The Panthers (3-1) tallied six runs in the last of the fourth to extend their lead to 12-5.

Alfred State scored seven runs in the top of the fifth to square the score.

Neither team scored again until Chitwood, the former Franklin County prep standout, delivered his game-winning hit.

Sereno belted two doubles, while Chitwood, Ozzie Torres and Benjamin Thomas each hit one.

Sereno was 2 of 4 with three runs and two RBIs.

Nick Serce, Sam Dickerson and Devin Mersmann countered with doubles for Alfred State (0-5)

Alfred State loaded the bases in the top of the ninth before winning pitcher Matthew Sheppard (2-0), working in relief, helped Ferrum stymie the rally with an inning-ending strikeout.

Sheppard permitted one hit.

Alfred State’s Jon White (0-1) tossed 4 2/3 innings of relief and surrendered three hits, while striking out three.

Merrsmann was 3 of 5 with a double, a run and three RBIs.

Chitwood, Thomas and Justin Brady each collected two hits in the victory.

Ferrum opened the series with a doubleheader sweep Saturday, winning the first game, 11-3, and the second, 10-9.

The Panthers scored twice in the bottom of the ninth of the second game to overcome a 9-8 deficit.

Ferrum outhit Alfred State, 17-13, and won despite committing three errors, while Alfred State played mistake-free defense

Alfred State trailed 1-0 after two innings.

The visitors scored four runs in the top of the third to take the lead, one that they maintained despite yielding two runs in the bottom of the frame.

Leading 4-3, Alfred State pushed the spread to 9-3 following a two-run fifth, a one-run sixth and a two-run seventh.

The Panthers pulled to within a run after scoring once in the seventh and four runs in the eighth.

Brady ignited Ferrum’s ninth-inning rally with a double to left centerfield, then he advanced to third on a sacrifice by Bryce Thacker and scored on an RBI single by Sereno to tie the score.

Afterwards, Torres made contact with a 2-2 pitch sending it to leftfield for a hit that brought Chitwood home with the game-winner.

Sheppard worked a no-hit, shut-out inning of relief for the win. He struck out two and walked none.

Jacob Gladstone was 3 of 4 with a double, a run and two RBIs, while Brady belted two doubles and Torres hit one.

For Alfred State, Matt Avallone was 3 of 5 with a double, a run and an RBI and Elijah Barinas had two doubles.

Conner Hong (0-1) was tagged with the loss after giving up two hits and an earned run in a relief stint that lasted 1/3 of an inning.

In the first game, Ferrum doubled Alfred State’s hit total, 14-7, and benefited fron five errors while committing one.

With the count 4-3 after three innings, the Panthers manufactured seven unanswered runs: five in the fourth and one each in the seventh and the eighth.

Alfred State led 2-0 after 1/2 an inning, but by the end of the first, Ferrum was ahead 3-2.

Alfred State forced a tie at 3 with a run in its half of the third, before the Panthers responded with a run in the bottom of the frame to break the deadlock.

Thomas belted a two-run home run in the last of the fifth and Davis Yeaman blasted a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh.

Former Franklin County prep star Cameron Mullins (1-0), a transfer from Emory & Henry College, made his first career start for the Panthers and tossed five innings for the win in game one.

Mullins, a righthander, permitted six hits, two walks and three earned runs, while striking out three.

Yeaman was 2 of 4 with a homer, three runs and an RBI.

The Panthers collected five other extra-basde hits: two Torres doubles, a double by Gladstone, a double by Thomas and a triple by Clayton Michael.

Avallone was 3 of 5 with two runs and an RBI for Alfred State, while Owen Lansing, Dickerson and Serce each had a double.

Starting pitcher A.J. Gartland (0-2) lasted surrendered eight hits, two walks and three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings of work and was charged with the loss. He struck out five.

Ferrum resumes its season and a seven-game homestand with a pair of non-conference doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday against Penn State Harrisburg with play beginning each day at noon.