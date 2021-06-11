 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CHUG FOR THE JUG DONATIONS
0 comments

CHUG FOR THE JUG DONATIONS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chug for the Jug race director Karen Dillon (left) presents a $1,200 donation to Franklin County High School's track and field program from proceeds raised  from the annual 5K. Accepting the donation are Eagles head track and field coach Chris Renick and high school principal Jon Crutchfield.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
CHAMPIONSHIP ACTION
Sports News

CHAMPIONSHIP ACTION

Farm Bureau infielder Asher Meeks (No. 10) has a hard time getting a grip on a ground ball as shown in a series of photos from play in last we…

A SHOOTER'S AIM
Sports News

A SHOOTER'S AIM

A Franklin County youngster takes aim on the target and fires a stationary weapon while taking part in a pellet shooting exercise at Saturday'…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics