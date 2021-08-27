 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Church changes mat plans, will compete for Panthers
0 comments
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Church changes mat plans, will compete for Panthers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Church changes mat plans, will compete for Panthers

Landon Church competes for Franklin County in the Big Orange wrestling tournament at William Byrd High School in Vinton.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

FERRUM—Apparently, former Franklin County wrestling standout Landon Church has had a change of heart that has led to a change in his college destination.

Church, last year’s Class 6 state runner-up and Class 6 Region A champion at 220 pounds, has joined Ferrum College’s program after previously making a non-binding verbal commitment to Averett University, a Panthers’ rival.

First-year Panthers head coach Logan Meister confirmed Wednesday that Church has joined Ferrum’s program.

Church dropped an 8-2 decision to Abdullah Mohamed of Justice High School in the Class 6 state-title bout at 220.

En route to the finals, Church won his quarterfinal-round bout by pin and his semifinal-round contest by a 5-2 decision.

FCHS’s program has produced five state champions and five state runners-up, one of whom—former standout Hunter Adams, was a state runner-up as a sophomore, junior and senior—while other, former star Alveno Matthews, was a regional runner-up and a national tournament qualifier during his Ferrum career.

Church is a three-time regional place winner, a two-time district place winner and a three-time Big Orange tournament place winner.

The Panthers are scheduled to open the 2021-22 season Wednesday, November 3 at William P. Swartz Gymnasium against Washington and Lee University.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James changing his number because of Space Jam

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FRANKLIN COUNTY GOLF 2021
Sports News

FRANKLIN COUNTY GOLF 2021

  • Updated

Members of Franklin County’s fall 2021 golf team are front row from left: Trent Shelton, Ethan Hahn, Ryan Slough, Eli McCall, Wesley Hill, Har…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics