Church changes mat plans, will compete for Panthers

FERRUM—Apparently, former Franklin County wrestling standout Landon Church has had a change of heart that has led to a change in his college destination.

Church, last year’s Class 6 state runner-up and Class 6 Region A champion at 220 pounds, has joined Ferrum College’s program after previously making a non-binding verbal commitment to Averett University, a Panthers’ rival.

First-year Panthers head coach Logan Meister confirmed Wednesday that Church has joined Ferrum’s program.

Church dropped an 8-2 decision to Abdullah Mohamed of Justice High School in the Class 6 state-title bout at 220.

En route to the finals, Church won his quarterfinal-round bout by pin and his semifinal-round contest by a 5-2 decision.

FCHS’s program has produced five state champions and five state runners-up, one of whom—former standout Hunter Adams, was a state runner-up as a sophomore, junior and senior—while other, former star Alveno Matthews, was a regional runner-up and a national tournament qualifier during his Ferrum career.

Church is a three-time regional place winner, a two-time district place winner and a three-time Big Orange tournament place winner.

The Panthers are scheduled to open the 2021-22 season Wednesday, November 3 at William P. Swartz Gymnasium against Washington and Lee University.