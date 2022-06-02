Clark, Hamm are honored by ODAC

FOREST - Ferrum College freshmen sprinters Jaden Clark and Michael Hamm have earned Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) laurels in men's outdoor track and field for the 2022 season.

Both have been cited for their performances in the 200-meter dash.

Clark, who hails from Alexandria, received second-team honors. He placed second in the 200-meter dash in 21.82 seconds at the conference's Outdoor Championships, staged at the University of Lynchburg, April 29-30.

Clark ran a 10.58 (seconds) in the men's 100-meter dash at Liberty University's Twilight Qualifier to qualify for the 2022 USA Track and Field U20 National Championships, June 23-26 in Eugene, Ore. Also, he set a program record with his finishing time.

Clark owns one other program standard after posting a 21.70 (seconds) in the 200-meter dash.

Hamm, who hails from Ridgeway, received third-team all-league accolades in the 200-meter dash after placing third in the 200-meter dash in 21.87 (seconds) at the conference's postseason meet.

Also, Hamm finished fourth in the 400-meter dash in 48.99 (seconds) at the conference meet.

During the season, Hamm recorded a personal-best time of 48.88 (seconds) in winning the 400-meter dash at the Dennis Craddock Coaches Classic.

The Panthers are coached by Mark White.