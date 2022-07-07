 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AUTO RACING

Cockram claims Independence Day checkered

  • Updated
  • 0
Cockram claims Independence Day checkered

Pole winner Chris Meeks (No. 34) leads the field to the green flag during the first of two Stock4 races at Franklin County Speedway on Independence Day. Race winner Austin Guilliams (No. 33) rides behind Meeks.

 CONTRUBUTED PHOTO

CALLAWAY - Brittany Cockram claimed the checkered flag of Monday's $3,000 to Win Mini Stock feature at Franklin County Speedway.

Twelve drivers raced in the headline event of the Merica 76 contested on July 4 at the 3/8-mile Callaway oval.

Daniel Hudson finished second and won the Hard Charger Award and pole sitter Jessie Yopp came in third, while Thomas Parmalee and David Duncan completed the top.

Placing sixth through 10th were Tanner Young, Drew Holden, Chad Burnopp, Jonathan Hall and Dennis Holdren.

Tommy Hall and Todd Philpott Jr. were 11th and 12th.

In other races:

- Kyle Dudley captured the pole and the checkered flag in the Late Model Stock race.

Finishing second was Stacy Puryear, followed by Tristen Barnes, Bobby Gillespie, Tony Housman, Andrew Amos and Tyler Ashley.

- Austin Guilliams won the Stock4 Race No. 1.

Darrell Chrisley, Keyshaun Claytor, Adam Metzger and pole winner Chris Meeks finished second, third, fourth and fifth.

- Chrisley was victorious in Stock4 Rave No. 2 and Gulliams was the runner-up.

Metzger, Claytor and Glen Collins were third, fourth and fifth.

Six cars failed to start the race.

- Claytor won the Rookie4 race. He finished ahead of Noah Hinchee and Aaron Pack.

- Zoe Wagoner won the Dangerous Divas feature with Angie Campbell and Lizzy Aquilina taking second and third.

- Sammy Pacitti won the $1,000-to-win Any Car race.

Joey Scott, Robbie Young, Wes Givens and J.D. Spradlin finished third, fourth and fifth.

