Franklin County High School
Fan Code of Conduct
Requires all fans to refrain from the following:
- Behavior that is unruly, disruptive, threatening, or illegal in nature.
- Foul or abusive language, obscene gestures and disparaging commentary.
- Verbally arguing or causing a disturbance
- Fighting, battery, assault, any type of physical violence, instigation, incitement, or encouragement of confrontation.
- Failing to follow instructions of FCHS Administration and Law Enforcement.
- Hate Speech - Any offensive language or gestures that concern a person;s race, ethnicity, color, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, or national origin.
- Conduct that results in damage to school property
- Smoking or Vaping
- Intoxication or other signs of alcohol or substance use that result in irresponsible behavior.
- Possession of a banned substance, items, and/or weapons.