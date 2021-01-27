Colonels rally in final frame, edge Eagles, 50-48

ROANOKE - For William Fleming's Colonels, a 23-point fourth quarter was a much better hand than a trio of nines.

The Colonels used that 23-point final frame to erase six-point deficit in a 50-48 girls varsity basketball triumph over Franklin County Tuesday on their home floor.

The Eagles (1-1), who suffered their first loss of the season, led 33-27 heading into the closing, eight-minute stanza.

William Fleming, the reigning Blue Ridge District champion and a squad that's a year removed from reaching the state quarterfinals in Class 5, converted seven field goals, including a 3-pointer, and was 8 of 18 from the free-throw line for its 23 points.

FCHS managed to make two field goals and was 11 of 14 from the line during the period.

All 11 of those free-throw were attempted by fourth-year senior Ta'mya Robertson, who finished with a game-best 28 points.

In fact, Robertson was the only FCHS player to reach the free-throw line; for the game she was 16 of 23.

Also, Robertson, who is noted from her shooting proficiency from the perimeter, swished both of her team's three-point field goals.