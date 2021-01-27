Colonels rally in final frame, edge Eagles, 50-48

ROANOKE - For William Fleming's Colonels, a 23-point fourth quarter was a much better hand than a trio of nines.
The Colonels used that 23-point final frame to erase six-point deficit in a 50-48 girls varsity basketball triumph over Franklin County Tuesday on their home floor.
The Eagles (1-1), who suffered their first loss of the season, led 33-27 heading into the closing, eight-minute stanza.
William Fleming, the reigning Blue Ridge District champion and a squad that's a year removed from reaching the state quarterfinals in Class 5, converted seven field goals, including a 3-pointer, and was 8 of 18 from the free-throw line for its 23 points.
FCHS managed to make two field goals and was 11 of 14 from the line during the period.
All 11 of those free-throw were attempted by fourth-year senior Ta'mya Robertson, who finished with a game-best 28 points.
In fact, Robertson was the only FCHS player to reach the free-throw line; for the game she was 16 of 23.
Also, Robertson, who is noted from her shooting proficiency from the perimeter, swished both of her team's three-point field goals.
"Ta'Mya had and outstanding game. She got us out into transition and attacked the lanes to draw fouls, and she shot well from the free-throw line,'' Eagles head coach LeBryan Patterson said. "She is a true leader (who is) making sure everyone is together.''
Taylor Lester, a freshman, provided the Eagles with their two field goals and finished with 10 points.
Freshman Nicole Hankins paced the Colonels with 18 points and freshman Jada Patterson totaled 12.
FCHS led 12-9 after the first quarter and 24-18 at intermission following a 12-9 second-stanza spurt.
Each team netted nine points in the third period.
"We are a young team and I am extremely proud of this group. They have bought into getting better as a unit on the floor and becoming a family,'' Patterson said.
"Our ladies ran our game plan, they played hard and they played well enough to win. The bottom line is we didn't finish and that's my responsibility. We will continue to work on getting better at putting teams away.''
The Eagles converted 15 field goals; the Colonels made 17, five of which were 3-points, and were 11 of 25 from the free-throw line.
Hankins, with four, and Patterson, with one, accounted for all five of William Fleming's treys.
Grace Dolue finished with nine points for the Colonels, while Shakara Anderson, a returning all-state performer, scored seven and Damiyah Battle added four.
Jaedyn Jamison, a fourth-year senior, totaled six points. and Kameron Copeland had four.
"William Fleming was double teaming Jaedyn as I expected,'' LeBryan Patterson said. "This allowed Taylor to have a big night as a freshman. I felt like every bucket she made was a big shot.
"Taylor is a player that does the little things right and that's all you can ask from a first-year varsity player.''
FCHS returns to action at Lord Botetourt Friday at 7 p.m. and at Patrick Henry Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
The Cavaliers are the reigning co-state champions in Class 3 and Patrick Henry reached the state semifinals in Class 5 a year ago.