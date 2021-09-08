Conference cites Masoot for her play

FOREST - Ferrum College sophomore Jiwanan Masoot has been chosen Player of the Week in women's golf in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) following her eighth-place individual finish in the Lynn Schweizer Invitational, hosted by Denison University in Granville, Ohio.
Masoot, who hails from Bangkok, Thailand is the first Ferrum golfer to earn the conference's weekly accolade.
Masoot carded a two-day, 36-hole, 158 total, shooting rounds of 81 and 77.
Masoot's 77 is a single-round program record score and her finishing score is a program record for 36 holes.
Emory (Ga.) University won the team championship; the Eagles swept the top three individual places and posted a 590 total.
Denison (628) placed second and Stevenson (Md.) University came in third.
Ferrum's next tournament is the Bridgewater Invitational, Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 20-21, at Lakeview Golf Club.
Bridgewater College, an ODAC rival of Ferrum's, is the tournament's host school.
In October, Ferrum is scheduled to compete in two-day tournaments in Front Royal and Rome, Ga.
Ferrum men open fall season in Indiana
Ferrum College's men's golf team opens its fall 2021 season in the two-day, 36-hole Belterra Intercollegiate.
Play commences Sunday at the Belterra Golf Club in Florence, Ind. and ends Monday.
Ferrum plays in a two-day tournament in Georgia later this month and in two-day October events in Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina.
Ferrum alumnus and former Panthers player Erick Cox is the team's head coach. He also steers the college's women's team.