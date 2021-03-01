Cooper captures second state championship, first indoors

VIRGINIA BEACH - Franklin County junior Kylie Cooper has captured second Class 6 individual girls track and field state championship.

Cooper finished first in a field of 11 runners to claim top accolades in the 1,600-meter (1-mile) run. at the Virginia Beach Sports Center. Her finishing time of 5:07.68 was almost three seconds ahead of the second-place finisher from Centreville.

Competitors representing Colonial Forge, Battlefield, Lake Braddock, Ocean Lakes, Floyd Kellam, Langley, Thomas Edison, Hayfield and Massaponax also were in the field.

Cooper's win was worth 10 points and it placed FCHS's girls squad in 15th in the team standings out of 32 teams entered.

Cooper, making her second appearance in the Class 6 indoor state track and field meet, won the Class 6 outdoor state title as a freshman in 2019 in the 1,600-meter run and was the state runner-up in the girls' 1,000-meter run in the 2020 indoor state championships.

Cooper joins VMI standout Trent Whittaker on the school's list of individual indoor state track and field champions.

Cooper is one of three outdoor state individual champions - the others are Travis Walter and Letica Claytor.