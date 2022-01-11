 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Cooper captures top honors at VMI

  • 0
Cooper captures top honors at VMI

Franklin County track and field star Kylie Cooper (left) receives her third Class 6 state championship right during halftime of a recent Eagles' boys varsity basketball game at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. At right is principal Jon Crutchfield.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

LEXINGTON - Franklin County senior Kylie Cooper claimed first-place laurels in the girls 1,000-meter run in Saturday’s East Coast Elite indoor track and field meet at Virginia Military Institute (VMI).

Cooper, a Virginia Tech commit and the 2020 Class 6 state runner-up in the event, crossed the finish line in 3:07.41.

Also for the Eagles, Nathan Atchue finished second in the boys 1,000-meter run and the boys 1,600-meter run and Parker Chapman and Kyle Roach each recorded personal-best times in the boys 1,600-meter run, finishing 10th and 11th.

Eighth grader Jonah Bowman won the boys 1,600-meter run in the middle school division - he broke the middle school-record time and seventh grader Caitlyn Roach came in fourth in the girls 1,600-meter run in the middle school division.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eagles win Kahila Big Red

Eagles win Kahila Big Red

Franklin County's wrestling team won the first Kahila Big Red Invitational Saturday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bears and Vikings Countdown to Kickoff