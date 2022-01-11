Cooper captures top honors at VMI

LEXINGTON - Franklin County senior Kylie Cooper claimed first-place laurels in the girls 1,000-meter run in Saturday’s East Coast Elite indoor track and field meet at Virginia Military Institute (VMI).

Cooper, a Virginia Tech commit and the 2020 Class 6 state runner-up in the event, crossed the finish line in 3:07.41.

Also for the Eagles, Nathan Atchue finished second in the boys 1,000-meter run and the boys 1,600-meter run and Parker Chapman and Kyle Roach each recorded personal-best times in the boys 1,600-meter run, finishing 10th and 11th.

Eighth grader Jonah Bowman won the boys 1,600-meter run in the middle school division - he broke the middle school-record time and seventh grader Caitlyn Roach came in fourth in the girls 1,600-meter run in the middle school division.