Cooper commits to Virginia Tech

Franklin County track and field ans cross country standout Kylie Cooper has made a binding commitment to continue her career in these sports at Virginia Tech, which competes in the NCAA Division I Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

Cooper signed her national letter of intent (NLI) with Virginia Tech last week (Nov. 9).

Going into her senior seasons of indoor and outdoor track and field competition, Cooper has captured three Class 6 state championships: in the 1,600-meter run as a junior in indoor track, in the 800-meter run as a junior in outdoor track and in the 1,600-meter run in outdoor track as a freshman.

In the 2020 Class 6 indoor state championships, Cooper was the runner-up in the 1,000-meter run.

Cooper is a three-time Class 6 state cross country qualifier with a best finish of 12th in that event.

Cooper will compete in cross country and track and field for the Hokies.

Cooper chose Virginia Tech over Oklahoma State and Alabama. She took official visits to all three schools, according to her mother, Kelli Cooper.