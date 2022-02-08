Cooper, Shorter capture Blue Ridge indoor track titles

LYNCHBURG—Franklin County senior Kylie Cooper captured two individual championships in Saturday’s Blue Ridge District indoor track and field meet at Heritage High School in Lynchburg.

Cooper, a Virginia Tech signee, won the 300-meter and 500-meter dashes.

Addie Shorter, a James Madison University signee, won the 3,200-meter (2-mile) championship.

William Byrd claimed top girls team honors with 136 points, followed by Northside (64), Lord Botetourt (50), FCHS (46), William Fleming (29) and Staunton River (24).

Other FCHS place winners were Halie Cundiff (second shot put); Angle Blackwell (fifth 55-meter dash, eighth 300-meter dash); Whitney Holland (fourth, 1,000-meter run); Jaidyn Vukelich (fifth 1,000-meter run); and Addie Roe (seventh, shot put).

Staunton River claimed top boys team accolades with 148 points, followed by William Fleming (97), FCHS (62), William Byrd (62), Lord Botetourt (54) and Northside (23).

Nathan Atchue finished fourth in the 300-meter dash and second in the 500-meter run.

Other FCHS place winners were Kyle Roach (third, 1,600-meter run); Andrew Riddle was (fourth, 1,600-meter run); Parker Chapman (second, 3,200-meter run); Nicholas Guilliams (fifth, 1,000-meter run); Cooper Myers (sixth, 1,000-meter run); Zakai Pannell (second, high jump; fourth, long jump); Jacob Byers (fifth, high jump; fourth, shot put); and Drew Davis (fifth, shot put).

The boys 4x800 (2-mile) relay quartet of Atchue, Chapman, Riddle and Roach finished first.