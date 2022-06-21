Corrigan returns to Ferrum as Panthers' new head coach

FERRUM - Patrick Corrigan, who served on Ferrum College’s men’s basketball staff for two years before departing for California, is returning to the Panthers as their new head basketball coach, college athletics officials confirmed Monday.

Corrigan replaces Tyler Sanborn, the coach for whom he served as an assistant in his previous Ferrum stint.

Sanborn stepped down from the post in May after five years at the helm to enter private business.

Corrigan was the second of four assistants to serve under Sanborn.

Corrigan becomes a head coach for the first time and Ferrum’s seventh of its NCAA Division III men’s basketball era, which began with the 1985-86 campaign, and he is the fifth former Ferrum assistant coach to become head coach since that season. (The others are Bill Pullen, Ed Wills, Scott Shepherd and Bill Tharp.)

“…It’s an honor and a dream come true to be named head coach and I can’t wait to get started with the team and start building something special together,’’ Corrigan said in a perpared statement.

“We are going to have a team-first mentality and strive daily to improve in all facets of life. We are going to be relentless in our pursuit of excellence on the court, and preparing to compete in the ODAC (Old Dominion Athletic Conference).’’

Corrigan’s first day as head coach is Monday, June 27.

“(Patrick’s) experience at not just Ferrum and in the ODAC, but at the NCAA Division I and II levels during his career, will continue to move us forward as we strive to compete for a conference championship,’’ Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said in the statement.

“His enthusiasm for Ferrum and the game of basketball is contagious and we can’t wait to get the season started.’’

Corrigan returns after a stint as an assistant coach at NCAA Division II Cal Poly Pomona; the Broncos finished 13-10 last season and reached the quarterfinals of the West Region Championship Tournament.

Corrigan served as Director of College Placement and UA Coach for West Coach Elite, which competes in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), and as an assistant coach at Windward High School in 2020-21.

Corrigan replaced Curtis Peery (2017, 2018) on Ferrum’s bench, and he played an instrumental role in helping the Panthers qualify for postseason play in the ODAC for the first time.

Ferrum had failed to qualify for postseason play in three of its last four years (2015, 2017, 2018) in the USA South Athletic Conference and in its inaugural ODAC campaign (2019).

The Panthers defeated Emory & Henry College by two points at home in the first round of the 2020 ODAC tournament before falling to Virginia Wesleyan University in the quarterfinals at the Salem Civic Center. The Panthers’ postseason win was its first since 2014.

Ferrum finished the 2020 season with a 15-12 record, its best mark since 2011 when the Panthers posted a 23-5 record and lost to North Carolina Wesleyan College in overtime in the championship game of the USA South tournament.

Also during the 2020 season, Ferrum defeated reigning ODAC champion Guilford (N.C.) College twice. The Quakers were nationally ranked and a year removed from reaching the Elite Eight of the Division III tournament.

Prior to Ferrum, Corrigan served as Associate Director of Basketball Operations at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte for three years and as a program assistant and graduate assistant with the 49ers for two years.

Corrigan worked for head coaches Alan Major, Ryan Odom (interim) and Mark Price while at UNC-Charlotte and 10 players signed professional contracts.

The 49ers defeated nationally-ranked Michigan to win the 2013 Puerto Rico Tip-Off tournament during Corrigan’s tenure.

Corrigan is a Hampden-Sydney College graduate and a Tigers player from 2010-2013.

As a sophomore, Corrigan played on a Tigers’ squad that defeated the Panthers, 87-83, at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Corrigan saw 17 minutes of action in that game. He grabbed a rebound, collected a steal and committed a turnover.

Ferrum’s setback came during the 2011 season, a year in which the Panthers failed to receive an at-large Division III postseason berth despite achieving a single-season program record for wins (23).

The Panthers were ranked regionally and nationally that year, but lost in the finals of the conference tournament.

The loss to Hampden-Sydney proved to be a determent in their candidacy for and at-large national tournament bid.

Corrigan and the Tigers qualified for the national tournament in 2013.

Corrigan is a native of Richmond and holds a bachelor of arts degree in applied mathematics and psychology.

Corrigan inherits a club that finished 6-19 (1-15 in the ODAC) last season.

The Panthers broke a 15-game conference losing streak with a 62-60 win over the University of Lynchburg in what turned out to be Sanborn's last game as head coach at Swartz Gym.

Corrigan makes his debut as the Panthers' head coach on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at home against William Peace (N.C.) University.

Five of Ferrum's first seven games are at home.

The Panthers open ODAC play on Sunday, Nov. 27 against at home against Virginia Wesleyan University.

Games against Hampden-Sydney are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. (away) and Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. (home).