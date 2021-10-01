Corron Classic tees off Oct. 15

Corron Classic Panther Open golf tourney Fri.
FLOYD—The Corron Classic Panther Open golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15 at Great Oaks Golf and Country Club.
The tournament, named in honor of long-time Ferrum golf coach Ray Corron, who died in Oct. 18, 2018, is a fundraiser for the Panther Club and benefits all of Ferrum’s sports programs.
Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.
Reservations are required and registration as soon as possible is encouraged.
The winning team receives a cash prize of $400.
Players can enter as a team or as an individual who will be assigned to a team.
Cost includes greens fees, golf cart, meal, two drink tickets and a tee gift.
Hole sponsorships are available.
Interested individuals and businesses/companies are asked to contact Ferrum’s Department of Athletics regarding sponsorship.
Prizes will be awarded immediately following the tournament.
All participants receive a complimentary gift.
In addition, there will be special contests such as Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive.
There will be no playoffs. Ties are broken by a draw of the scorecards.
Mulligans are available for purchase for $20 a foursome—there is a limit of one per player
A mulligan can be used on any stroke except a tee shots on par 3 holes.
It is asked that checks be made payable to Ferrum College Athletics.
To inquire about payment, call Gail Holley in the athletic departmnent, (540) 365-4493.
Church hosts golf tourney Oct. 4
HARDY—Bethlehem United Methodist Church (UMC) in Moneta is hosting and staging the Fall Swing Charity golf tournament Monday, Oct. 4 at Copper Cove Golf Club.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit charities in Franklin and Bedford counties, including Lake Christian Ministries, SML Good Neighbors, Henry Fork Service Center, Bethlehem UMC Preschool, Hope to Walk, Stepping Stone Mission, Habitat for Humanity/Franklin County and Food For Kids-Weekend Pack A Sack.
Cost is $70 and includes green fees, carts, prizes, range balls and buffet lunch.
Each golfer has a “hole-in-one” opportunity to win $10,000 cash and other prizes.
Individuals who are not golferd can support the tournament by sponsoring a hole or holes.
Minimum hole sponsorships start at $100 and other levels are $250, $500, $750, $1,000 or more.
On-site registration begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch and a shot-gun start at 1 p.m.
For registration and additional sponsorship information, call Bethlehem United Methodist Church, (540) 297-7957 or visit bethlehemunitedmethodist.org.
A rain date has not been set at this time.
Wrestling boosters plan cornhole tourney
SONTAG—Franklin County Wrestling I.E.E. Booster Club is sponsoring and staging a fundraiser cornhole tournament, Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag.
The one-day event starts at 11 a.m.
The singles tournament has a cash payout of $100 and $50 for first and second place.
The doubles tournament has a cash payout of $200, $100 and $50 for first, second and third place.
The blind draw doubles tournament has a cash payout of $200, $100 and $50.