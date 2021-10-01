Corron Classic tees off Oct. 15

There will be no playoffs. Ties are broken by a draw of the scorecards.

Mulligans are available for purchase for $20 a foursome—there is a limit of one per player

A mulligan can be used on any stroke except a tee shots on par 3 holes.

It is asked that checks be made payable to Ferrum College Athletics.

To inquire about payment, call Gail Holley in the athletic departmnent, (540) 365-4493.

Church hosts golf tourney Oct. 4

HARDY—Bethlehem United Methodist Church (UMC) in Moneta is hosting and staging the Fall Swing Charity golf tournament Monday, Oct. 4 at Copper Cove Golf Club.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit charities in Franklin and Bedford counties, including Lake Christian Ministries, SML Good Neighbors, Henry Fork Service Center, Bethlehem UMC Preschool, Hope to Walk, Stepping Stone Mission, Habitat for Humanity/Franklin County and Food For Kids-Weekend Pack A Sack.

Cost is $70 and includes green fees, carts, prizes, range balls and buffet lunch.

Each golfer has a “hole-in-one” opportunity to win $10,000 cash and other prizes.