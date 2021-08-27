Costa joins Meister's coaching staff

FERRUM - Jared Costa has been hired as an assistant men’s wrestling coach at Ferrum College joining the staff of new Panthers head coach Logan Meister.

Costa started in his new position on Aug. 17.

College athletics officials confirmed Costa’s hiring in a press release.

Costa last served as an assistant men’s wrestling coach for three seasons at Castleton University, his alma mater.

During his tenure, 17 wrestlers earned National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Academic All-America accolades and two qualified for the NCAA national tournament.

Also, Costa was the head wrestling coach at Spartan Academy, a club program associated with Castleton University.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jared to the Ferrumn wrestling family,’’ Meister said in the statement. “As a two-time NWCA Scholar All-American, (he) will be a great example for our student-athletes that they can be successful on themat and in the classroom.