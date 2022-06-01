Crawford accepts post at Virginia Tech

FERRUM—Seth Crawford has stepped down as Ferrum College’s head athletic trainer to take a position with Virginia Tech’s sports medicine staff.

Crawford will serve as an assistant athletic trainer, working with the Hokies’ men’s soccer program, led by head coach Mike Brizendine and James Lofton, both of whom are former Panthers coaches.

Crawford begins his new job Wednesday. Ferrum is seeking his replacement.

“It has been said that Ferrum College is a special place and it is,’’ Crawford said. “The staff, faculty and the students make it special.

“I sincerely thank everyone I have worked with at Ferrum for the experience. It’s hard to leave the job, but it’s hard to leave the people.’’

Crawford is completing his second stint as Ferrum’s head athletic trainer. He served in that role for four years (2001-2004) before returning in August 2016.

Crawford was an undergraduate student at Ferrum for two-and-a-half years before transferring to James Madison University to complete his bachelor’s degree requirements in health science in 1997.

Then, he earned his master’s in community health promotion from Virginia Tech in 2002.

“Seth has been an unbelievable member of the Ferrum staff for many years and a tremendous partner for me as a member of the athletics senior staff since my arrival,’’ Director of Athletics John Sutyak said.

“Seth’s leadership during his time at Ferrum, especially in the last few years working through the moving target of COVID protocols, has been the backbone of our ability to compete through a pandemic and keep our student-athletes safe.’’

Crawford joined the Ferrum athletic staff in 1998 as assistant athletic trainer, then was promoted to head athletic trainer in 2001.

Crawford left Ferrum in 2004 to become head athletic trainer at Franklin County High School.

Crawford left the high school in 2011 to accept a position as certified athletic trainer at Carilion Clinic in Roanoke.

Crawford began his professional career at Lucas Therapies in Roanoke from 1997-1998 as a physical therapist technician.