Cundiff, Lynchburg teammates garner academic accolades

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—University of Lynchburg softball player Karle Cundiff and her Hornets teammates have been named 2020-21 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes.
Cundiff, who began her college softball career at Roanoke College, hails from Glade Hill and is a former Franklin County prep standout.
The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced the selections Tuesday.
Lynchburg’s honorees are among more than 8,800 student-athletes cited.
Of the 13 players honored, 10 are from Virginia and three are from Maryland.
Cundiff is not the only area player cited as Lexi Powell and Cassie Powell of Vinton and Gracie Dooley of Bedford also received the academic distinction.
A grade-point-average (GPA) of 3.5 or better is required for selection.
Lynchburg’s team GPA was 3.38, the 11th-best in NCAA Division III; the Hornets’ GPA is better than 3.0 for an eighth straight year.
The NFCA has honored All-America Scholar-Athletes since 2014.
The Hornets, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) runner-up last spring, are a season removed from a 29-18 campaign. That marks their best league finish since 2015.
Panthers face Bridgewater in second ODAC contestBRIDGEWATER—Ferrum College’s football team attempts to square its Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) record Saturday when the Panthers take on Bridgewater College in a league contest.
Both teams enter play on the heels of league setbacks.
Ferrum (0-1 in the ODAC, 3-1 overall) suffered its first loss of the season, 44-21 to reigning conference champion and preseason title favorite Randolph-Macon College.
In that game, the Yellow Jackets used a 31-point scoring surge that started late in the second stanza and consumed the entire third period to erase a 14-13 deficit.
Bridgewater cashed in a 24-7 halftime advantage by surrending 27 points after intermission in a 34-27 conference setback to Shenandoah University.
Bridgewater amassed 480 yards of offense and held a 36:04 to 23:56 advantage in time of possession in the loss.
The Eagles (0-2 in the ODAC, 2-3 overall) bring a three-game losing streak into the contest, a skid that followed non-conference wins over Gettsyburg (31-7) and Southern Virginia (35-17).
Bridgewater defeated Ferrum, 26-16, at W.B. Adams Stadium this past spring in Mike Clark’s final visit to Ferrum—the long-time Eagles’ sideline boss retired following a 3-2 campaign.
The Eagles last won the ODAC championship and advanced to the NCAA Division III p[layoffs in 2019—Bridgewater finished 10-1 that year, 8-0 in the ODAC.
Bridgewater is 19-6 in its last 25 games.
This series dates to 1986, Ferrum’s second season of NCAA Division III football play.
The Panthers lead the series 10-8, but the Eagles have won four in a row: 2013 (51-28), 2018 (42-21), 2019 (53-10) and 2020 (26-16).
No.1 Generals top Panthers, 5-1
FERRUM—Washington and Lee University, the No.1 ranked team in NCAA Division III men’s soccer, scored twice in the first half and three times after intermission Wednesday night for a 5-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) victory over Ferrum College at Penn-Roediger Field.
The Generals (3-0 in the ODAC, 9-0-1 overall) have won nine straight matches since opening their season with a 1-1 draw against Emory (Ga.) University.
Washington and Lee bested Ferrum (1-1 in the ODAC, 2-7 overall) for the 11th time in a 13-match series.
The Generals led 2-1 in the second half before closing the match with three unanswered tallies. Those goals were scored at 61:21, 75:06 and 81:11.
Two of the Generals’ goals were assisted scores.
Washington and Lee surged to a 2-0 edge at intermission after scoring at 14:55 and 28:39.
Samuel Bass scored twice for the Generals, while Connor Wharton, Weyimi Agbeyegbe and Victor Ndhlovu each netted one goal.
Bass scored his first goal courtesy of an assist from Adrian Zimmerman, while Wharton converted a penalty kick.
Nicholas Berruti netted the Panthers’ lone goal at 51:20 off an assist from Leo Galpin.
Berruti attempted Ferrum’s lone shot, while Michael Kutsanzira took six shots for Washington and Lee.
At match’s end Washington and Lee helds advantages in shots (23-1), shots on goal (9-1) and corner kicks (16-1).
The Generals committed seven fouls to six for the Panthers.
The Panthers were charged with four offsides violations to none for the Generals.
Ferrum goalkeeper William Winters (1-4) totaled four saves in 90 minutes of action.
Washington and Lee goalkeeper Rye McMillen (2-0) played the entire match and registered no saves.
Ferrum returns to action Saturday against ODAC foe University of Lynchburg.
Match time at Shellenberger Stadium is 7 p.m.
Guilford edges Ferrum women, 1-0
GREENSBORO, N.C.—Crystal Rivas netted the match’s lone goal in the 65th minute Wednesday as Guilford (N.C.) College edged Ferrum College, 1-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s soccer match contested at Appenzeller Field.
The Quakers’ victory is their seventh this season, their first in league play.
The Panthers (1-3 in the ODAC, 2-8-1 overall) outshot the Quakers (1-2 in the ODAC, 7-3 overall) 12-8 and held edges in shots on goal (5-4) and corner kicks (5-1) at match’s end.
Jamie Adams attempted five shots for Ferrum, while Madison Green took four shots for Guilford.
Panthers goalkeeper Abbey Hayes (1-4-1) played all 90 minutes in net and collected three saves.
Quakers counterpart Ady Franken (5-3) also played the entire match and recorded four saves.
Ferrum has suffered three, one-goal losses this season, including each of its last two setbacks each of which is a conference defeat.
The Panthers have been shut out in five of their eight losses.
Ferrum returns to action Wednesday (Oct. 13) against league rival Bridgewater College.
Match time at Penn-Roediger Field is 7 p.m.
Eagles sweep William Fleming in volleyball
Franklin County’s volleyball team swept Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming Tuesday, 3-0, in a league match at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Set scores were 25-9, 25-12, 25-17.
The Eagles are 10-5 overall, 6-1 in the Blue Ridge District.
FCHS’s junior varsity squad shut out William Fleming 2-0 to raise its record to 8-5 (6-1 in the Blue Ridge District.
Corron Classic tees off Oct. 15 at Great Oaks
FLOYD—The Corron Classic Panther Open golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15 at Great Oaks Golf and Country Club.
The tournament, named in honor of long-time Ferrum golf coach Ray Corron, who died in Oct. 18, 2018, is a fundraiser for the Panther Club and benefits all of Ferrum’s sports programs.
Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.
Reservations are required and registration as soon as possible is encouraged.
The winning team receives a cash prize of $400.
Players can enter as a team or as an individual who will be assigned to a team.
Cost includes greens fees, golf cart, meal, two drink tickets and a tee gift.
Hole sponsorships are available.
Interested individuals and businesses/companies are asked to contact Ferrum’s Department of Athletics regarding sponsorship.
Prizes will be awarded immediately following the tournament.
All participants receive a complimentary gift.
In addition, there will be special contests such as Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive.
There will be no playoffs. Ties are broken by a draw of the scorecards.
Mulligans are available for purchase for $20 a foursome—there is a limit of one per player.
A mulligan can be used on any stroke except a tee shots on par 3 holes.
It is asked that checks be made payable to Ferrum College Athletics.
To inquire about payment, call Gail Holley in the athletic department, (540) 365-4493.
Cornhole tourney is scheduled for Oct. 16
SONTAG—Franklin County Wrestling I.E.E. Booster Club is sponsoring and staging a fundraiser cornhole tournament, Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag.
The one-day event starts at 11 a.m.
The singles tournament has a cash payout of $100 and $50 for first and second place.
The doubles tournament has a cash payout of $200, $100 and $50 for first, second and third place.
The blind draw doubles tournament has a cash payout of $200, $100 and $50.