Cundiff, Lynchburg teammates garner academic accolades

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—University of Lynchburg softball player Karle Cundiff and her Hornets teammates have been named 2020-21 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes.

Cundiff, who began her college softball career at Roanoke College, hails from Glade Hill and is a former Franklin County prep standout.

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced the selections Tuesday.

Lynchburg’s honorees are among more than 8,800 student-athletes cited.

Of the 13 players honored, 10 are from Virginia and three are from Maryland.

Cundiff is not the only area player cited as Lexi Powell and Cassie Powell of Vinton and Gracie Dooley of Bedford also received the academic distinction.

A grade-point-average (GPA) of 3.5 or better is required for selection.

Lynchburg’s team GPA was 3.38, the 11th-best in NCAA Division III; the Hornets’ GPA is better than 3.0 for an eighth straight year.

The NFCA has honored All-America Scholar-Athletes since 2014.

The Hornets, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) runner-up last spring, are a season removed from a 29-18 campaign. That marks their best league finish since 2015.