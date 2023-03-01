SALEM—Reigning NCAA Division III national champion and No. 1 seed Randolph-Macon College withstood several challenges from No. 9 seed Ferrum College for a 75-61 victory over the Panthers in the quarterfinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball tournament at the Salem Civic Center.

The Yellow Jackets (25-1) advance to the semifinals with the win, while the Panthers (10-17) end their season with the loss, their second this season to Randolph-Macon.

Also, the loss spoils a 31-point performance by Ferrum’s Deshone Hicks, who scored 25 points after intermission.

Hicks, who played all but 16 seconds of the contest, was 12 of 26 (46.2%) from the field, 7 of 14 (50%) from the 3-point arc.

Hicks ranked second in scoring in the ODAC this season.

“When (Deshone) gets on a (scoring) run like that, you just sit back and watch,’’ Panthers first-year bench boss Patrick Corrigan said.

Ferrum cut a 12-point halftime deficit to four points twice (45-41 and 47-43) as the game reached the 10-minute mark.

“We needed to get some (defensive) stops at that point,’’ Corrigan said. “...We were right there.’’

That. unfortunately for Ferrum, did not happen.

Randolph-Macon responded with a 7-0 run, a scoring surge that ended with a 3-point field goal with 9:08 remaining.

The Yellow Jackets pushed the spread to 14 points, 61-47, with 4:06 showing, but the Panthers would close the gap to nine points, 68-59, after a basket by Hicks.

Hicks scored Ferrum’s final basket—a 3-pointer—to make the count 70-61 before Randolph-Macon swished 5 of 6 free throws to secure the win.

Randolph-Macon never surrendered the lead and was in front for 38:45. The score was tied three times in the first half: at 8, at 12 and at 14.

Seven players contributed points to the Yellow Jackets’ triumph.

Daniel Mibangue paced Randolph-Macon with 25 points. He was 9 of 10 from the field, 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Josh Talbert netted 15 points and Miles Mallory totaled 14 points.

Calvin Washington, who played the entire game, finished with 11 points for the Panthers and five other players scored.

“We’ve come a long way since the start of the season,’’ Corrigan said. “I’m proud of the strides we made. We understood what we were up against (in Randolph-Macon), but we wanted to keep on playing.’’

The Yellow Jackets held advantages in points-in-the-paint (48-14), second-chance scoring (14-7) and fast-break points (18-3).

Randolph-Macon was 27 of 50 (54%) from the field, while Ferrum was 22 of 61 (36.1%).

Ferrum, which made its conference debut in the 2018-2019 campaign, is 3-3 in six ODAC tournament games: wins over Emory and Henry College, Shenandoah University and Averett University and losses to Virginia Wesleyan University, University of Lynchburg and Randolph-Macon, which is 72-2 in its last 74 games.