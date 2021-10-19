Deaton's kick is the difference maker

FERRUM—Seth Deaton booted a 35-yard field goal with three seconds remaining as Ferrum College edged Shenandoah University, 24-23, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football game played Saturday on homecoming at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Panthers (2-1 in the ODAC, 5-1 overall), who won their second straight game, drove 62 yards from their 20 yard to the Hornets 18 to set the stage for Deaton’s heroics.

The Panthers, trailing 23-21, at the time, marched into field-goal range without the benefit of times outs. However, in college football, the clock stops on a first down and the Panthers made enough of those to extend the game.

A pass interference call on Shenandoah (2-2 in the ODAC, 4-2 overall) enabled Ferrum to reach the red (scoring) zone.

Ferrum trailed 10-0 after the first quarter, 13-0 in the second stanza and 13-7 at halftime.

Shenandoah had two chances to extend its lead just before intermission, but a receiver dropped a wide-open touchdown pass in the left corner of the end zone and Ferrum’s defense prevented the Hornets from scoring from the 1 yard line on the last play of the half.

The Panthers took their first lead, 14-13, in the third frame, but surrendered that advantage later in the period.