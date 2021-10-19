Deaton's kick is the difference maker

FERRUM—Seth Deaton booted a 35-yard field goal with three seconds remaining as Ferrum College edged Shenandoah University, 24-23, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football game played Saturday on homecoming at W.B. Adams Stadium.
The Panthers (2-1 in the ODAC, 5-1 overall), who won their second straight game, drove 62 yards from their 20 yard to the Hornets 18 to set the stage for Deaton’s heroics.
The Panthers, trailing 23-21, at the time, marched into field-goal range without the benefit of times outs. However, in college football, the clock stops on a first down and the Panthers made enough of those to extend the game.
A pass interference call on Shenandoah (2-2 in the ODAC, 4-2 overall) enabled Ferrum to reach the red (scoring) zone.
Ferrum trailed 10-0 after the first quarter, 13-0 in the second stanza and 13-7 at halftime.
Shenandoah had two chances to extend its lead just before intermission, but a receiver dropped a wide-open touchdown pass in the left corner of the end zone and Ferrum’s defense prevented the Hornets from scoring from the 1 yard line on the last play of the half.
The Panthers took their first lead, 14-13, in the third frame, but surrendered that advantage later in the period.
Ferrum erased a 20-14 deficit to claim its second lead, 21-20, in the final stanza, but the Panthers yielded that edge too.
The Hornets’ Patrick Richie nailed his third field goal of the game to put his team in front, 23-21, and it appeared likely that Shenandoah would earn its second straight conference win over Ferrum in its last two visits to Adams Stadium—the Hornets won her in 2019 in Rob Grande’s final season as head coach.
Shenandoah produced 414 yards of offense—281 passing and 133 rushing—to Ferrum’s 339—202 passing, 137 rushing.
Also, the Hornets held a 34:01 to 25:59 edge in time of possession.
However, Shenandoah committed two turnovers to one for Ferrum.
Hornets quarterback Steven Hugney was 23 of 35 passing for 207 yards.
Rashadeen Byrd Jr.. Shenandoah’s top rusher, totaled a game-best 78 yards on the ground and Brant Butler, Shenandoah’s top receiver accumulated 102 yards through the air.
Byrd rushed for a TD in the third quarter and Caleb Reedy caught an option pass from Butler to account for the Hornets’ first TD in the opening period.
Ferrum quarterback Titus Jones was 14 of 21 passing for 202 yards and two TDs. Also, he rushed for a team-best 53 yards.
Receiver Tmahdae Penn caught three passes for a game-best 125 yards—he caught both of Jones’ TDs—one for 71 yards in the second quarter and one in the fourth quarter that covered 48 yards and put the Panthers ahead for the second time.