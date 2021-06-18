DeCarlo is 'having a blast' racing Hornets

“Except for the first race, we’ve been starting near the back of the pack most of the season. I even let my son draw for me the last three races, and that hasn’t worked out too well...”

The Mazda 3 hatchback car DeCarlo pilots is unique in that it is the only car of its kind in the division’s field.

“We’re kind of in our own little ballgame,” DeCarlo said.

“It’s a little hindrance because you can’t talk with others and ask what works with you, how does this work or how does that work.

“I helped Kevin Currin on his (Hornets Division) car several years. He and I are good friends. He’s been worlds of help. With different cars we can’t look at similarities in what works and what doesn’t work and apply it,” DeCarlo said.

While that presents a challenge for DeCarlo, he said having a different car is part of the fun of racing in the division.

“Part of the challenge and part of the fun of it is figuring it out,” DeCarlo said.

“Building the car and seeing what you built was a lot of fun. Coming up here to South Boston Speedway and driving it is a bonus.”