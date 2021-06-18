DeCarlo is 'having a blast' racing Hornets

SOUTH BOSTON—When one sees Jason DeCarlo at South Boston Speedway (SBS), he often has a smile on his face.
Each event is a fun time for the Chase City resident, one of the competitors in SBS’s grassroots Hornets Division.
“It’s a blast,” DeCarlo said.
“A lot of the fun is the group of people we race with. We all get along really well. They’re all good guys. We’re all real competitive, but we’re not tight-lipped like some of the guys in the top divisions are.
“We share information to a point. Everybody is competitive, but we’re friends,” DeCarlo said.
The 2021 season is DeCarlo’s first full-time campaign racing in the Hornets Division. Thus far, he has recorded finishes of third twice, seventh, fifth and fourth.
“This isn’t a bad season for our first season,” DeCarlo said.
“I just wish the finishes were a little better.”
Drivers in the Hornets Division draw for starting positions for their races. DeCarlo said his finishes could possibly have been a little stronger if he were to have had some better luck when it came to the draw.
“We just need a little luck,” DeCarlo said.
“Except for the first race, we’ve been starting near the back of the pack most of the season. I even let my son draw for me the last three races, and that hasn’t worked out too well...”
The Mazda 3 hatchback car DeCarlo pilots is unique in that it is the only car of its kind in the division’s field.
“We’re kind of in our own little ballgame,” DeCarlo said.
“It’s a little hindrance because you can’t talk with others and ask what works with you, how does this work or how does that work.
“I helped Kevin Currin on his (Hornets Division) car several years. He and I are good friends. He’s been worlds of help. With different cars we can’t look at similarities in what works and what doesn’t work and apply it,” DeCarlo said.
While that presents a challenge for DeCarlo, he said having a different car is part of the fun of racing in the division.
“Part of the challenge and part of the fun of it is figuring it out,” DeCarlo said.
“Building the car and seeing what you built was a lot of fun. Coming up here to South Boston Speedway and driving it is a bonus.”
DeCarlo said he is heading in the right direction with the car and his driving.
“The car is getting a little better, and I’m getting a little better,” he said.
“This is the first year that I’ve raced most of the season. A lot of it is on me. The car is pretty decent. I’ve just got to fine-tune it and see what works for it and me.”
