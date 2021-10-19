Doonan, Ferrum's former women's basketball coach, dies

FERRUM- Donna Doonan, who guided Ferrum College’s women’s basketball team to its first NCAA Division III conference championship in 1995, has died after battling colon cancer.
Doonan, who died Sunday at her home in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., was 67.
Doonan joined Ferrum’s coaching staff in 1976 following her graduation from Lynchburg College (now University of Lynchburg). She served as head women’s basketball coach for 29 years, coached four other sports—men’s and women’s tennis, volleyball, softball—and was Ferrum’s Senior Woman Administrator.
Doonan, who would receive her master’s from Lynchburg, taught classes in Ferrum’s Physical Education and Recreation Department. She retired in 2005.
At one time, Ferrum’s staff had three coaches who received their undergraduate degrees from Lynchburg: Hank Norton (football), Abe Naff (baseball) and Doonan.
“Donna Doonan was a champion for women’s athletics at Ferrum, in Virginia Virginia and across the nation,” Ferrum Assistant Director of Athletics Gary Holden said in a prepared statement.
Holden worked with Doonan 14 years at Ferrum and said he has known her for more than 30 years.
“As much success as she had in the playing arena, it’s overshadowed by her fierce support of not just female student-athletes, but all Ferrum College students. She was a mentor for so many young women here. We’ve lost a great friend and the world has lost a great leader.”
Doonan’s 1981-82 team won the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women’s (AIAW) State Basketball Tournament, and advanced to the round of 16 in the national championship tournament.
At the time, the NCAA did not sanction women’s basketball, and between its stints in the AIAW and the NCAA, beginning in 1985, Ferrum competed in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) along with the school’s other sports.
In 1992, Doonan led the Panthers to the finals of the Dixie Conference (now USA South) women’s basketball tournament at Greensboro (N.C.) College’s Hanes Gymnasium.
Following victories over in the quarterfinals over North Carolina Wesleyan College (70-64) and the semifinals over Christopher Newport University (74-69), the Panthers were bested in the title game by Methodist (N.C.) University (82-66), led by Rita Wiggs, who would later become the league’s commissioner.
Doonan’s 1995 squad won the Dixie title in Fayetteville, N.C. over Riggs’ Methodist squad and star player Kia Williams was selected the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
The Panthers opened tournament play with a 77-54 victory over Greensboro followed by a semifinal-round triumph over N.C. Wesleyan (74-67). The Panthers captured the crown in overtime, 90-84.
By virtue of winning the championship, Ferrum earned the conference’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament.
The contest was played at William P. Swartz Gymnasium and it marked the first time that Ferrum had hosted an NCAA postseason game on its campus.
Ferrum was defeated by rival Roanoke College of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), 77-60.
The Maroons were steered by Susan Dunningan, a friend of Doonan’s for many years.
Doonan’s 2002-03 team was the Dixie’s co-regular-season champion, and in her final season, 2004-05, Ferrum finished 15-12 and was the runner-up in the conference with an 11-3 league mark.
Doonan’s career record of 335-348 was highlighted by her 300th career win, which came at the expense of conference rival Averett University, steered at the time by Kathy Bocock, who played for Doonan on the 1981-82 AIAW state-title squad.
Doonan earned conference Coach of the Year laurels twice: in 1996 and 2003.
She closed her career with a 335-348 career coaching record.
Doonan coached six All-Americans two conference Player of the Year recipients and two conference Rookie of the Year performers.
Her players earned 30 all-conference honors and 42 academic all-conference citations. All of her four-year letter winners graduated, according to information provided by the college.
Doonan was enshrined into Ferrum’s Alumni Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.
She served on the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Committee from 1996 to 2000—she was the national chair in 2000. Also, while at Ferrum, she served on a selection committee that aided in the hiring of Bill Tharp as the Panthers’ men’s basketball coach.
Upon her retirement, Doonan, a native of Wildwood, N.J., moved to South Florida and entered the insurance business, first working for the Horace Mann Insurance Company, then later owning and operating Sunshine Teachers Insurance in Pompano Beach.
Current Ferrum women’s head coach Bryan Harvey succeeded Doonan.
The women’s basketball team began its traditional preparations for the 2021-2022 season Monday.