Doonan, Ferrum's former women's basketball coach, dies

FERRUM- Donna Doonan, who guided Ferrum College’s women’s basketball team to its first NCAA Division III conference championship in 1995, has died after battling colon cancer.

Doonan, who died Sunday at her home in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., was 67.

Doonan joined Ferrum’s coaching staff in 1976 following her graduation from Lynchburg College (now University of Lynchburg). She served as head women’s basketball coach for 29 years, coached four other sports—men’s and women’s tennis, volleyball, softball—and was Ferrum’s Senior Woman Administrator.

Doonan, who would receive her master’s from Lynchburg, taught classes in Ferrum’s Physical Education and Recreation Department. She retired in 2005.

At one time, Ferrum’s staff had three coaches who received their undergraduate degrees from Lynchburg: Hank Norton (football), Abe Naff (baseball) and Doonan.

“Donna Doonan was a champion for women’s athletics at Ferrum, in Virginia Virginia and across the nation,” Ferrum Assistant Director of Athletics Gary Holden said in a prepared statement.

Holden worked with Doonan 14 years at Ferrum and said he has known her for more than 30 years.