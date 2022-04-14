The traveling championship trophy has taken up residence at Windy Gap Elementary School. For the fourth year in a row, Windy Gap has taken top honors in the Eagle Elementary Invitational track and field meet, staged Tuesday at Franklin County High School's Bruce M. Kent Track Field.
STEVEN MARSH PHOTO
Boones Mill Elementary celebrates its second-place finish in Tuesday's Eagle Elementary Invitational track and field meet, which has been staged by Franklin County Public Schools for 20 years.
STEVEN MARSH PHOTO
Sontag Elementary School receives the third-place trophy from a meet official during an award's ceremony following the completion of Tuesday's Eagle Elementary Invitational track and field meet Many youth who would become future standouts and track and field and in other sports at Franklin County High School have competed in this annual meet which celebrates its 20th year in 2022.
