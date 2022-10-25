Eagles advance in Blue Ridge volleyball tournament

No. 3 seed Franklin County shut out No. 6 seed William Fleming, 3-0, Monday in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Blue Ridge District volleyball tournament at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Set scores were 25-4, 25-11, 25-3.

Franklin County (9-10) defeated William Fleming for the third time this season.

With the win, the Eagles advanced to a semifinal-round match-up against No. 2 seed William Byrd, which received a quarterfinal-round bye along with top seed and regular-season champion Lord Botetourt.

The championship match is Thursday at the site of the higher seed.

Blue Ridge District cross country championships are todayTROUTVILLE—The 2022 Blue Ridge District boys and girls cross country meets are today (Wednesday) at the Greenfield Recreation Park.

The boys race takes the starter’s gun at 4:30 p.m., followed by the girls race at 5:15 p.m.

Lord Botetourt is the host school.

Joining Lord Botetourt in the boys and girls fields are Franklin County, William Byrd, Northside, Staunton River and William Fleming.

Franklin County seeks its fourth straight district championship in boys and girls cross country—the Eagles captured championships in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Franklin County senior standout Nathan Atchue seeks his third district individual championship.

Eagles jayvees rally for second Blue Ridge winROANOKE—Quarterback Winston Davenport threw a game-winning, 75-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Yeary Thursday as Franklin County rallied in the fourth quarter for a 14-12 Blue Ridge District junior varsity football victory over William Fleming.

With the win, the Eagles (4-4, 2-1 Blue Ridge District) avenge a 16-8 non-league loss to the Colonels at home and square their overall record.

All of the game’s 26 points were scored in the second and fourth stanzas.

The Eagles crafted an 8-0 lead in the second frame when Rashaun Hughey found the end zone from four yards, followed by a successful 2-point conversion.

William Fleming tallied its first touchdown on a pass play later in the quarter to make the count, 8-6.

A long scoring run by the Colonels in the fourth quarter enabled them to claim a 12-8 edge.

The game was Franklin County’s final road contest of the season.

The Eagles finish their season with two home games, both Blue Ridge District encounters.

The first is Thursday against Lord Botetourt. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

Franklin County’s season finale in Thursday, Nov. 3 against Northside. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

FIRST AND GOAL: The Eagles won their Blue Ridge District opener on Oct. 6, 14-6 over Staunton River, 14-6, in Moneta.

Hughey ran for a five-yard TD and Yeary rushed for a 70-yard score.

Franklin County fell to William Byrd on Oct. 13, 24-12 at home in its second league contest.

Davenport tossed an 18-yard TD pass to JT Lomax and the Eagles’ 2-point try was successful. Those eight points accounted for a stalemate as the game reached halftime.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Davenport threw a 2-yard TD pass to Jacob Mullins.

Franklin County places seventh in regional cheerCHESTERFIELD—Franklin County’s competition cheer squad finished seventh in Saturday’s Class 6 Region A tournament hosted by Manchester.

The Eagles scored 194 points, a season-best total, but failed to advance to the second round.

Cosby won the competition and Thomas Dale came in second. Both advance to the Class 6 state event.

The competition was the last for Franklin County in Class 6; next year, Eagles will compete in Class 5C.

Fall Par 3 is set for NovemberWillow Creek Country Club’s annual Fall Par 3 golf tournament is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 6.

Registration is available in the pro shop

VAS honors 4 competitorsROANOKE—Virginia Amateur Sports (VAS), organizers of the Virginia Commonwealth Games, has selected its annual Athletes of the Year: Haylee Moore (youth female) of Oakwood; Micah Jones (youth male) of Roanoke; Jacob Jackson (adult male) of Vinton; and Michelle Christine of Leesburg (adult female).

The honorees were selected from the nominees in their categories.

Nominations are submitted online annually, beginning around June and typically running through August: depending on National Congress of State Games deadlines.

Moore earned a bronze medal competing in the girls basketball tournament.

She is a high school senior and is tied for the rank of valedictorian of her graduating class. Also, she is heavily involved in school activities and is often a leader in class projects.

Recently, Moore has been involved in the flood relief effort. More than 600 homes in the Whitewood section of Buchanan County were impacted in July.

She competes in high school girls basketball, volleyball, golf, cheerleading, girls tennis, girls track and field and previously competed in girls cross country.

Jones has competed in the Commonwealth Games for many years and has earned numerous medals in track and field, including a national championship, four state championship and multiple regional and district accolades.

Jackson earned a gold medal in bowling in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He has been bowling since he was eight-years-old.

On the first day of the competition, Jackson bowled five games and averaged 225. On the second day, he bowled four games.

After nine games, he ranked first in the competition with a 232 average.

Jackson works in the pro shop at Vinton Bowling Center.

Christine in an accomplished triathlete. She placed first in the Kinetic Multisports Tri Series and in the top three at several USA Triathlon National Championships in 2021 and 2022.

Christine qualified World Championships in the sport in 2022 and 2023.

These athletes have been nominated to represent Virginia in the running for National Congress of State Games Athletes of the Year. The winners are expected to be announced later this month.

AMHERST—The Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University, organized by Virginia Amateur Sports (VAS), is staging Adaptive Soccer on Thursday at 6 p.m.at Coolwell Recreation Center.

The event will consist of a soccer skills competition.

This event is put on in partnership with Amherst County Parks and Recreation and the Amherst County Mountaineers.

Like all Commonwealth Games events, bronze, silver and gold medals will be awarded.

Adding this competition opens up more opportunities for even more athletes to be able to participate in the games and to learn about a sport they may not be familiar with – this is the third inclusive event of the 2022 Commonwealth Games with adaptive rugby and track and field held earlier this year.

With the addition of adaptive/Inclusive sports, the Commonwealth Games are able to provide more opportunities for kids and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities to play or participate.

“We were very excited when the Commonwealth Games reached out to us about having our adaptive soccer program compete in the games! This is our first year running the Amherst Challengers, thanks to Mackenzie Pigg, who had the vision and brought it to life,’’ said Elizabeth Parr, recreation specialist with Amherst County Parks and Recreation.

“We are grateful to fill this need in our community, in addition to being able to host a game!” Parr said.

For 32 years the Commonwealth Games have provided opportunities for thousands of Virginians to develop and foster new relationships, establish new goals and personal bests, while at the same time learning teamwork, sportsmanship and individual team responsibilities.

Panthers claim two volleyball triumphsCHARLOTTE, N.C.—Ferrum College’s volleyball team claimed a pair of non-conference victories Saturday, edging Tocca Falls College, 3-2, and blanking host Johnson & Wales (N.C.) University, 3-0.

The Panthers rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Tocca Falls: 25-16, 22-25, 19-25, 25-17, 15-13.

Set scores from the Johnson & Wales match were 25-19, 25-20, 25-17.

Ferrum (8-18) surpassed last season’s win total (7) with the two triumphs.

First-year Panthers head coach Shelbylynn Adair complimented the play of sophomore middle blocker Makalia Veney following the two matches.

“Makalia stepped up when we needed it most. Her blocking shifted the momentum and all of our attackers took advantage,’’ Adair said.

“Our serve receive unit was strong, and we were disciplined with our responsibilities. I’m very proud of the entire team effort,’’ Adair said.

Also, Alex Christoff (Franklin County), Shelby Waltrip, Savanna Walker and Taylor Joyner had stellar showings.

Ferrun returns to action today (Wednesday) against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Hollins University.

Match time in Roanoke is 6:30 p.m.

Guilford tops Ferrum in ODAC volleyballFERRUM—Guilford (N.C.) College swept Ferrum College, 3-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball match played last Thursday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-20, 25-20.

The Quakers (5-16, 3-8 ODAC) built a 21-11 advantage in the opening set and later won it on a kill by Vanessa Johnson.

Guilford held on late in the second set and moved in front 2-0 when the Panthers (0-11 ODAC) committed a service error.

Ferrum led 5-1 in the final set after two kills by Taylor Joyner and one by Sami Kircher.

The lead was four points, 18-14, before the Quakers rallied for eight straight points to claima 22-18 edge.

Then, Guilford secured the victory courtesy of a pair of Natalie Moore kills.

Moore paced the Quakers with 12 kills and 10 digs.

Also, Maddi Page passed out 32 assists, Lydia Saunders collected 12 digs and Cam Blankenship had nine kills.

Joyner led Ferrum with 11 kills.

Also, Morgan McCoy totaled 11 digs, Shelby Waltrip finished the match with 10 assists and six kills, Savanna Walker recorded eight digs and Kircher registering three kills and serving an ace.

Guilford finished the match with advantages in kills (37-23), hitting percentage (.186-.046), points (51-33), assists (37-23) and aces (11-2)

The Panthers held an 8-2 edge in blocks with Joyner (3) Waltrip (1) and Kircher (1) combining for five.

The contest was Ferrum’s Senior Night match and McCoy, a four-year player, was honored in a pre-match ceremony.

Royals shut out Panthers in ODAC field hockeyFERRUM—Eastern Mennonite University scored once in the first quarter and twice in the final frame for a 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey victory over Ferrum College Saturday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Three players each netted a goal for the Royals (9-6, 2-4 ODAC).

Eastern Mennonite held edges in shots (23-5) shots on goal (15-4) and penalty corners (11-3) at match’s end.

Morgan Leslie scored their final goal at 49:30.

Royals goalkeeper Ann Ghally (4-4) totaled four saves.

For the Panthers (4-11, 0-6 ODAC), Thabelo Nemulodi, Faith Bibbo, Victoria Tyler and Olivia Turner each attempted a shot and each try was on goal.

Ferrum’s next match is today (Wednesday) against ODAC rival Bridgewater College.

Match time is 5 p.m at Adams Stadium.

Ferrum blanks Sweet Briar in women’s soccerFERRUM—Ferrum College tallied six goals in the first half and three after intermission for a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) shut-out triumph over Sweet Briar College Saturday at Penn-Roediger Field.

Nine players netted goals for the Panthers: Allison Setlak, Jadyn Patton, Sydney Miller, Sarah Crawford (Franklin County), Camryn King, Ashlynn Mitcham, Janelle Manni, Kayla Fedison and Amber Gillen.

Ferrum (5-6-2, 2-5-1 ODAC) scored its goals at 15:59, 16:24, 22:23, 38:23, 42:42, 44:44, 59:48, 70:47 and 85:18.

The Panthers totaled eight assists: one each by Aubrey Billings, Miller, Jamie Adams, Haley Woodward, Crawford, Ali Austin, Setlak and Anna Millron.

Miller took four shots, three of which were on goal, while Crawford attempted one shot, which was on goal and Mitcham took four shots, three of which were on goal.

Sweet Briar is 1-11, 1-7 in the ODAC.

Vixens goalkeeper Trista Cleaves recorded 10 saves.

Ferrum’s next match is today (Wednesday) against conference foe Averett University.

Match time is 7 p.m. in Danville.

Panthers are shut out in finaleFERRUM—Hampden-Sydney College scored all of its goals after intermission Sunday for a 4-0 win over Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s soccer match at Penn-Roediger Fiield.

The contest was Ferrum’s final 2022 regular-season match

Hampden-Sydney improved its overall record to 8-5-3 and its league worksheet to 3-4-2 with the victory.

The Tigers out-shot the Panthers (4-8-3, 2-6-2 ODAC), 5-3, in the first half, but neither team was able to find the back of the net.

Five minutes into the closing half, Hampden-Sydney was awarded a penalty kick and Ben Beason placed it into the bottom right corner of the net produce a 1-0 Tigers’ advantage.

At 64:42, Michael Ogenyi used a Stefan Ngoh assist to push the spread to 2-0.

Ogenyi assisted Landon Niday with his first of two goals late in the match,his second came off a deflected shot that dissected the left side of the net.

Leo Galpin took three shots for Ferrum, one of which was on goal

Goalkeeper Daniel Golden (3-3-1) recorded one save for the Panthers.

Goalkeeper William Huddleston (2-1) registered one save for the Tigers.

The Panthers scored 15 goals in 15 matches, an average of one goal-per-match.