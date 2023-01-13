Eagles are one point better than Colonels, 58-57

Franklin County’s boys varsity basketball team kept its unblemished Blue Ridge District record intact Tuesday with a 58-57 victory over William Fleming at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles (9-4, 2-0 Blue Ridge District) have won two games, both league encounters, in a row since stopping a recent three-game losing streak.

Franklin County was scheduled to face non-district foe Patrick Henry in Roanoke Thursday.

The Eagles’ next Blue Ridge District game is today (Friday, Jan. 13) against William Byrd. Tip off is 7 p.m. in Vinton.

TIP-INS: Franklin County’s junior varsity squad lost to William Fleming, 41-24.

The Eagles are 4-7, 1-1 in the Blue Ridge District.

Franklin County

girls fall at homeWilliam Fleming defeated Franklin County, 53-26, in a Blue Ridge District girls varsity basketball game at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles (7-6, 1-1 Blue Ridge District) were held to fewer than 30 points for the third time this season.

Franklin County, which suffered its second straight loss, started the season by winning five of its first six games. Since then, the Eagles are 2-5.

Franklin County was schedule to face non-district foe Patrick at homeThursday.

The Eagles’ next Blue Ridge District game is today (Friday, Jan. 13) against William Byrd. Tip off at Hawkins Gym is 7 p.m.

TIP-INS: Franklin County’s junior varsity squad bested William Fleming, 39-35.

The Eagles are 6-4 overall. 2-0 in the Blue Ridge District