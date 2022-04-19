Eagles blank Titans in shortened contest.

ROANOKE—Franklin County scored all of its runs in three innings of play Thursday in a 10-0 non-district varsity baseball shutout of Hidden Valley.

The contest was stopped after five innings because the difference had reached 10 runs.

FCHS (5-2), the reigning Blue Ridge District champion, defeated Hidden Valley, which competes in the River Ridge District, for the second time this season.

The Eagles won the two games by a combined score of 30-10.

Neither game between the two rivals this season reached the seventh inning.

Senior right-hander Riley Hill worked all five innings for the victory.

FCHS scored five runs in the first inning, four in the second and one in the third.

The Eagles are playing four games in Myrtle Beach, S.C. over spring break in the Mingo Bay Classic.

Their games are against Hedesville (S.C.) (Tuesday), Lincoln (N.C.) (Wednesday), Elyria (Ohio) Thursday and Midview (Ohio) Friday.

Jayvees fall to Titans, 13-6ROANOKE—Hidden Valley defeated Franklin County, 13-6, in a non-district junior varsity baseball game Thursday at Starkey Park.

With the win, the Titans avenge an earlier season loss to the Eagles (3-6), who suffered their fourth straight setback.

The Eagles (1-1 Blue Ridge District) resume their season Tuesday against league foe Northside.

Game time at W.W. Naff Jr. Field is 5 p.m.

BFMS squares record with winBenjamin Franklin Middle School scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning Thursday for a come-from-behind, 11-9 Roanoke Valley Middle School District baseball victory over Hidden Valley Middle School at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Eagles (5-5), who squared their record with their fourth straight win, trailed 10-5 entering the bottom of the fifth.

The highlight of BFMS’s rally was Reid McElvain’s walk-off, inside-the-park, grand-slam home run.

Hidden Valley lost despite holding a 12-9 edge in hits and playing error-free defense.

The Eagles committed the game’s lone defensive blunder.

Besides their nine hits, the Eagles benefited from eight walks.

Nine players accounted for Hidden Valley hits: one with four and eight with one each.

Of the 12 hits, five were for extra bases: three doubles and two triples.

BFMS registered one other extra base hit: a double by Rylan Adkins.

Adkins, Eli Blankenship and Julian Talmadge each collected two hits to pace the Eagles, while McElvain, Hunter Osgood, and Tucker Hall each totaled one.

McElvain (4) and Adkins (2) combined to drive in six runs.

The Eagles stole four bases: two by McElvain and one each by Talmadge and Dominic Myers.

Hidden Valley had a sacrifice fly, five walks, four batters who were hit by pitches and was 1 of 2 in stolen base attempts.

Hidden Valley stranded 10 runners on base to six for BFMS.

Each team employed three pitchers.

The Eagles scored one run in the first, two each in the second and fourth and six in the fifth.

Hidden Valley tallied seven runs in the second, one in the fourth and two in the sixth.

BFMS’s next game is Wednesday (April 27) against William Byrd Middle School.

First pitch at Naff Field is 5:30 p.m.