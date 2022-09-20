Eagles blank Warriors to stymie losing skid

Franklin County tallied 27 points in the first and fourth quarters Friday for a 40-0 non-district, shut-out football victory over Magna Vista at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles (2-2) broke a two-game losing streak and stymied a two-game winning streak by the Warriors (2-2) with the triumph, their 13th in 24 games played in the series.

Franklin County’s shut-out win is its first since its 28-0 blanking of Liberty Bedford in its 2019 season opener.

Magna Vista suffered its second shut-out loss of the season, both by 40-0 final counts.

Jahylen Lee rushed for a game-best 283 yards and three touchdowns.

Lee has rushed for 726 yards in four games.

Lee ranks third in career rushing with 3,258 yards and needs 472 yards to break Mark Poindexter’s career mark of 3,729 yards, established from 1984-1987.

Franklin County doubled Magna Vista in first downs (14-7) and out-gained the Warriors 405-119 despite running only two more plays from scrimmage (48-46).

The Eagles benefited from six turnovers: three fumbles lost and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Fullback Ke’Shaun Wright and quarterback Eli Foutz also rushed for touchdowns.

Foutz was 4 of 10 passing for 42 yards. His completions were to four different receivers: Rydner Gardner, Nasir Holland, Jaemon King and Ian England.

The Eagles scored six points in the second stanza to make the count 20-0 at intermission and seven points in the third period to push the spread to 27-0.

Once the score reached 40-0, a running clock was employed.

Franklin County’s defense registered seven tackles for loss.

The Eagles complete the non-district portion of their regular-season schedule Friday when they take on Hidden Valley.

Kickoff at Dwight Bogle Stadium in Roanoke is 7 p.m.

Fansler’s 65 paces

Franklin County in

dual-match victoryHARDY—Sam Fransler carded a single-round, career-best 65 Thursday to lead Franklin County to a 53-stroke, 314-367 non-district golf victory over Halifax County at Copper Cove Golf Club.

Also posting counting scores were Lawson Pasley with an 80, Harmon English with an 82 and Alex Shorter with an 87.

Carding non-counting scores were Alek Shorter with an 87 and Jackson Spence with a 96.

Brian Osborne led Halifax with a 78.

Also turning in counting scores were Grady Upchurch with a 92, Cade Watts with a 96 and Camden Jones with a 101.

Franklin County jayvees win by 18 strokesHARDY—Franklin County bested Halifax County by 18 strokes, 357-375, in a non-district junior varsity golf match Thursday at Copper Cove Golf Club.

Sam Snead led the Eagles with an 87.

Also posting counting scores were Mychael Hatcher with an 88, Rylan Adkins with an 89 and Brennan Young with 93.

Turning in non-counting scores were Nick Snead with a 93 and Ryan Slough with a 99.

Bailee Henderson paced Halifax with an 86, followed by Logan Chappell with a 94, Sidney Hughes with a 97 and Doughty Reaves with a 98.

Carding non-counting scores were Conner Campbell with a 106 and Landon Saunders with a 117.

Hudson, Nolen lead Benjamin Franklin golfersKyndal Hudson and Drew Nolen each shot a 47 for nine holes Monday as Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s golf team finished second in a tri-match at Willow Creek Country Club.

Also posting counting scores were Morgan Herman (49) and Kynlee Cepelnik (53).

Turning in non-counting scores were Nathan Amos (56), Caden Kelly (58), Tyler Foutz (60), Kaegan Baker (61) and Berringer Newbill (63).

BFMS was scheduled to play Blacksburg Middle School Tuesday at Blacksburg Country Club.

Monday, the Eagles play a tri-match at Green’s Folly Golf Club in South Boston.

Panthers win a pair of four-set matchesMISENHEIMER, N.C.—Ferrum College’s volleyball team traveled to North Carolina Saturday and claimed a pair of four-set victories over Carolina University and host Pfeiffer University, 3-1 and 3-1.

The Panthers rallied from an opening-set loss to defeat Carolina.

Set scores were 12-25, 25-22, 25-21, 30-28.

The Panthers (4-7) led Pfeiffer 2-0 in sets. They failed in their bid to swept the match before ending it with a win in the fourth set.

Set scores were 26-24, 25-19, 15-25, 27-25.

“It was a great weekend for Ferrum volleyball. We performed our best when our backs were against the wall. We will continue to work on getting an early lead and maintaining it, but we showed real grit when under pressure,’’ first-year Panthers head coach Shelbylynn Adair said.

In the win over Carolina, Taylor Joyner led Ferrum with 20 kills and 11 digs.

Also, Shelby Waltrip totaled 13 kills, 24 assists and 10 digs.

For Carolina, Giulia La Longa finished with 26 kills and nine digs and Kamra King distributed 32 assists.

In the win over Pfeiffer, Joyner tallied 11 kills and 13 digs and Waltrip passed out 20 assists, collected 10 digs, served an ace and had two kills. She scored three of Ferrum’s final points in the deciding set.

Also, Makaila Veney netted 11 kills, Saryn Pennell had seven kills and Savannah Walker totaled 19 digs.

Mattie Hinson paced Pfeiffer with 11 kills, while Madison Honeycutt finished with 10 kills and Kylee Mayberry passed out 27 assists.

Ferrum travels to Bridgewater for its 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener tonight (Wednesday, Sept. 21).

Match time is 7 p.m.

Bluefield State tops Panthers, 3-1FERRUM—Bluefield (W.Va.) State College claimed wins in the first, third and fourth sets Thursday for a 3-1 non-conference volleyball win over Ferrum College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Set scores were 25-13, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22.

Bluefield State (4-8) took a 21-12 lead in the first set, and netted the set-winning point when Veronica Butler served an ace.

Ferrum (2-7) won the second set after rallying from a 17-11 deficit, courtesy of a 14-6 scoring surge.

The third set score was even at 11 before Bluefield State broke that stalemate and claimed the set with a 14-9 run.

A 5-1 early fourth-set run by the Panthers featured a pair of kills by Sami Kircher and one by Makaila Veney,

The Panthers extended their lead to 9-6 on a Taylor Joyner before Bluefield State responded with a 6-0 run.

Bluefield State turned their 12-9 edge into a 23-18 advantage. Ferrum cut that gap to 23-21, getting kills from Joyner, Shelby Waltrip and Saryn Pennell.

The match ended with a kill by Kateryna Dashevska.

Dashevska finished the match with 24 kills and eight digs.

Also for Bluefield State, Butler collected 14 digs, Ayden Dalak totaled 34 assists and 14 digs.

Joyner led Ferrum with 14 kills and 19 digs, Kircher tallied eight kills and 10 digs, Waltrip passed out 19 digs and registered nine digs, Alex Christoff (Franklin County) had 15 digs and Kalee Bunn had 13 assists.

The Panthers served seven aces: two by Joyner and one by Waltrip.

Ferrum field hockey wins in OTBALTIMORE, Md.—Ferrum College tallied the match-winning goal 10 minutes into overtime Friday for a 2-1 non-conference field hockey triumph over Notre Dame of Maryland University at Alumnae Field.

The match-winning goal was produced by a penalty stroke taken by Riley Hines, who placed her shot past goalkeeper Harley Barton.

Notre Dame took a 1-0 lead in the first quarter at 2:10 of the match when Alyson Geckle scored.

Ferrum squared the count in the third period when Hines netted her first goal of the match.

At the end of regulation play, the Panthers held a 10-4 advantage in shots. At the end of the match, their edges were 13-4, 12-3 in shots on goal and 11-7 in corners.

Hines scored her goals on two shots, both on goal.

Also, Jenna Theron (four shots, three shots on goal), Thabelo Nemulodi (three shots, three shots on goal) and Olivia Turner (three shots, three shots on goal) combined for 10 shots, nine of which were on goal.

Only three fouls were committed, two by Ferrum, one by Notre Dame.

Setlak guides Panthers to shut-out winRALEIGH, N.C.—Allison Setlak netted both of her team’s goals Saturday as Ferrum College shut out Meredith (N.C.) College, 2-0, in a non-conference women’s soccer match.

Ali Austin played all 90 minutes in goal for the Panthers (2-3-1) and collected four saves

Kasey Wilkens played the entire match in net for Meredith (1-2) and registered 10 saves.

Both of Setlak’s goals were scored after intermission.

She converted a penalty kick at the 63:50 and scored courtesy of an assist from Sydney Miller at 74:20.

“It’s always nice to get a win on the road,’’ Panthers head coach Erin Saleeby. “We struggled with the heat a little bit, but saw it to the end with a pair of goals.

“We have some things to learn from our game (Saturday) and, hopefully, we can continue to progress.

Ferrum’s next match is today (Wednesday, Sept. 21) against North Carolina Wesleyan College.

The match starts at 5 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field.

Jayvees edge Magna Vista, 16-12RIDGEWAY—Quarterback Winston Davenport hit receiver Isaiah Carter with a 24-yard touchdown pass with 45 seconds left in the game Thursday as Franklin County’s junior varsity football team rallied for a 16-12 non-district triumph over Magna Vista.

Each team led twice in the match-up.

The Warriors took their last lead, 12-8, in the fourth quarter on a 75-yard scoring run.

Magna Vista tallied the game’s first points in the opening frame, courtesy of a 2-yard scoring run and led 6-0.

The Eagles (2-2) erased that deficit later in the period on a four-yard TD run by Rashaun. Hughley.

Franklin County made both of its 2-point conversion tries, while Magna Vista failed to score points following its two TDs.

“Our offensive line (Elan Catoe, Aydin Gardner, Ethan Hall, Zackory Winesett, Eli Woody and Trenton Gills) played great,’’ Eagles head coach Hunter Lovelace said. The Eagles return to action Thursday against Hidden Valley.

The non-district encounter kicks off at 6 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Benjamin Franklin raises record to 3-2, with 32-0 winBenjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team claimed its third victory of the season in five outings Thursday by routing Cave Spring Middle School, 32-0, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School contest at home.

The Eagles led 24-0 at intermission.

The Eagles (3-2) stopped the Squires on downs on their first two possessions of the game. Following the first successful series, the Eagles took an 8-0 lead after quarterback Reid McElvain completed a 45-yard scoring strike to Malachi Johnston, then McElvain ran for the 2-point conversion.

Following the second successful defensive stop, McElvain started a second scoring march with a 20-yard run, then he tossed a 15-yard pass to Tal Richardson.

Jesse Saunders finished the drive with a 35-yard dash to the end zone, then McElvain completed a 2-point conversion pass to Richardson to raise the count to 16-0.

Richardson finished the Eagles’ next defensive series with an interception and a 35-yard return.

The Squires’ miscue set up a McElvain touchdown pass to Aiden Witcher. The pair then hooked up again on a successful 2-point conversion toss and catch.

After and Eagles’ defensive stand to start the second half, they would finish the scoring.

McElvain completed passes to Witcher and Richardson for 15 and 25 yards and Saunders scored on a 1-yard run, then McElvain complete a 2-point conversion pass to Johnston.

Johnston was chosen Offensive Player of the Game and Witcher was selected Defensive Player of the Game by the Eagles’ coaching staff.

The Eagles’ next game is Thursday on the road against Hidden Valley Middle School.

Kick off is 5 p.m.

Benjamin Franklin defeats Read Mountain in volleyballBenjamin Franklin Middle School’s volleyball team erased a one-set deficit and defeated Read Mountain Middle School, 2-1, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District match Monday.

Set scores were 25-27, 25-19, 16-14.

Read Mountain suffered its first loss of the season.

Laila Randal served nine aces for the Eagles.

Also, Abbie Altice served five aces and tallied six kills, Allison Hodges served one ace and totaled eight kills and SaraBethCrews, Madelyn Meador and Lexie beckner each served two aces.

Dudley claims Gillespie Memorial checkeredCALLAWAY—Kyle Dudley of Roanoke captured the checkered flag of the Late Model headliner of Saturday night’s Ricky Gillespie Memorial at Franklin County Speedway.

Other feature winners were Scott Foley (Mini Stock), Wes Givens (Stock 4 Race No. 1, Bootleggers), Chris Meeks (Stock 4 Race No. 2), JT Goins (Rookie 4), Robbie Young (Stock 6), Angie Campbell (Dangerous Divas Race No. 1 and Dangerous Divas Race No. 2) and Jon Morton (AnyCar).

Baseball team stages golf fundraiserHARDY—The fifth annual Franklin County High School Baseball Booster Club golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 at Cooper Cove Golf Club.

Shotgun start is 1 p.m.

Lunch begins at noon.

Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.

Cost is $300 per team.

Entry fee includes cart and green fees, lunch, prizes for top finishers and winners of closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt contests and range balls.

Two mulligans and one red tee can be purchased for $15 per player.

Tournament officials need to know team captain’s name, mailing address, email address and phone number.

It is asked that checks be made payable to FCHS Baseball Club, P.O. Box 631, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151.

Entry forms can be emailed to cihylton34@gmail.com

Payment through Venmo: @EaglesBaseball-BoosterClub and Paypal: @FCHSBaseball are accepted.

Call Chris with any questions, (540) 493 3344.

SMLCA is hosting benefit tournamentMONETA—Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) is hosting its seventh annual golf tournament, Saturday, Oct. 8 at The Waterfront Country Club.

To sponsor or create a team call Michelle Agee, (540) 296-3291 or contact her by email: magee@smlca.org .

P&HCC baseball alumni tournament is setMARTINSVILLE—The first Patriots Baseball Alumni golf tournament, hosted and staged by Patrick Henry Community College (P&HCC), is schedule for Saturday, Oct. 22 at Forest Park Country Club.

P&H Baseball is looking forward to a great day of golf with Patrick & Henry alumni, friends and business partners,’’ tournament officials said in a release from the school.

Tournament officials said they plan to make the tournament an annual one.

Registration is 8 a.m.

Shotgun start is 9 a.m.

Entry fee is $400 per foursome. Included with golf play is a branded item, lunch and 50/50 prize drawings.

Sponsorships for individual holes is available for $100.

Proceeds benefit the Patriots baseball team.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pats-baseball-alumni-golf-tourney-tickets-409979378357 .

For information, contact Letita Pulliam of the P&HCC Foundation: lpulliam@patrickhenry.edu or call (276) 656-0250.

Foursome: Fee for a team of four includes golf, cart, lunch and a chance to win 50/50 raffles along with awards at the conclusion on the tournament.

Hole Sponsor: Includes company name on day of tournament information and a hole sponsor sign displayed on the course.

Patriot Package: Four mulligans per team and one raffle ticket per golfer for a 50/50 prize raffle.

Additional Mulligans: Each is $5 per golfer with a maximum of two mulligans per golfer and eight mulligans per team.

Blue Event Sponsor $1,500: Includes two team registrations, one hole sponsorship, logo on website and recognition during awards.

Gold Award Sponsor $500: Includes hole signage and award recognition for either closest to the pin contest or longest drive contest.

Premium Hole Sponsorship $250: Exclusive host of hole with prominent tee box signage featuring company logo.

Hole Sponsorship $100: Tee box signage featuring company logo.

Chamber tournament is set for Oct. 14HUDDLESTON—Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is banking on the popularity of its long-standing summer golf tournament with the addition of a fall tournament in October.

The organization’s first fall tournament is set for Friday, Oct. 14 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.

Sponsorships and player registrations are being accepted.

Tournament format is 18-hole Captain’s Choice with an afternoon shot-gun start.

Participants are served lunch and have access to the driving range and putting green.

A variety of prizes and awards are presented following play.

For information or to register, log on to visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-fall-classic-golf-tournament or contact Erin Stanley, (540) 721-1203 or estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com .

Osprey 5K and 10K are Oct. 22MONETA—Friends of Smith Mountain Lake SP is staging the annual Osprey 5K and 10K races Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.

Register online at runsignup.com .

For information: visit www.smispfriends.com/Osprery 10K5K .