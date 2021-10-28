Eagles complete Blue Ridge run with championship

Bryant's plans are to enroll early at N.C. State. She said all of the Wolfpack's recruits have been offered that option.

"It was all up to me if I wanted to do it or not. I decided it was in my best interest to go and get a head start,'' Bryant said.

In the second set, Bryant's serving was on display during a 10-0 scoring surge that produced a 12-2 advantage.

"I have a fluke serve, nothing hard,'' Bryant said.

"(Courtney) is a dynamo for sure,'' Dula said. "She's got unlimited potential.''

FCHS (16-5) won its seventh match in a row, is 12-1 in its last 13 matches and finishes the campaign with an 11-1 record against district opponents.

The Eagles, the tournament's No. 1 seed, won both of their matches in the six-team event by 3-0 shut-out scores.

FCHS has won volleyball championships in four districts: the Roanoke Valley, the Western Valley, the Piedmont and the Blue Ridge.

Dula played on a Western Valley District title squad and guided the Eagles to the Piedmont crown, 21 wins and a berth in the Class 6 state quarterfinals in her first year as head coach.