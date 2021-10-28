Eagles complete Blue Ridge run with championship

For Franklin County's varsity volleyball team, preparation equals performance.
Head coach Kaitlyn Dula said her club did everything necessary to win during the week leading up to its Blue Ridge District championship showdown with reigning kingpin Lord Botetourt.
Wednesday night a perfect result was achieved with 3-0 title match victory at Samuel M. Hawkins Central Gymnasium.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-18, 25-20.
The Eagles' triumph is their second this season over the Cavaliers - both of those wins were achieved at Hawkins Gym and following Lord Botetourt's early-season triumph on its home floor.
Film study was among the squad's pre-match responsibilities, Dula said.
Senior outside hitter and Class 6 All-State performer Courtney Bryant finished the match with 22 kills, 14 of which she recorded in the opening set. She served three aces and collected 16 digs.
Setter Abigail Hodges distributed 35 assists and sophomore outside hitter Emma Catoe totaled 11 kills, eight of which she registered in the decisive set.
"Abigail, our setter, she was hitting me up pretty good,'' said Bryant, who will continue her volleyball career in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) at North Carolina State University. "Our passing was on point, so shout out to them.''
Bryant's plans are to enroll early at N.C. State. She said all of the Wolfpack's recruits have been offered that option.
"It was all up to me if I wanted to do it or not. I decided it was in my best interest to go and get a head start,'' Bryant said.
In the second set, Bryant's serving was on display during a 10-0 scoring surge that produced a 12-2 advantage.
"I have a fluke serve, nothing hard,'' Bryant said.
"(Courtney) is a dynamo for sure,'' Dula said. "She's got unlimited potential.''
FCHS (16-5) won its seventh match in a row, is 12-1 in its last 13 matches and finishes the campaign with an 11-1 record against district opponents.
The Eagles, the tournament's No. 1 seed, won both of their matches in the six-team event by 3-0 shut-out scores.
FCHS has won volleyball championships in four districts: the Roanoke Valley, the Western Valley, the Piedmont and the Blue Ridge.
Dula played on a Western Valley District title squad and guided the Eagles to the Piedmont crown, 21 wins and a berth in the Class 6 state quarterfinals in her first year as head coach.
That was Bryant's freshman year - one in which she played three varsity sports (volleyball, basketball and softball).
Bryant is one of six seniors on this year's club.
In all likelihood, the group has played its last home match.
"All the seniors, we were really taking in every moment we could. We never know. We just wanted to make every moment special,'' Bryant said.
Dula said for the Eagles to play again this season at Hawkins Gym, they'd probably have to win the Region A title.
Standing in the Eagles' way is reigning region champion and Class 6 state runner-up Floyd E. Kellam.
Kellam bested the Eagles for the region crown this past spring at Hawkins Gym.
The Eagles open regional tournament play Wednesday in Richmond against Cosby.
Unlike in the spring when only the regional champion advanced to the state tournament, the region winner and runner-up move on this fall.
Lord Botetourt (15-7) competes in Class 3 Region D and awaits its seeding in the eight-team tournament that will send two squads to the state tournament too.