Eagles end season in region semifinals

VIRGINIA BEACH - Grassfield has advanced to the championship match of the Class 6 Region A volleyball tournament with a 3-0 semifinal-round sweep of Franklin County, 3-0.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-20, 25-15.

Grassfield claims a Class 6 state tournament with the victory.

Franklin County finishes its 2022 season with a 12-12 record.

Joyner earns All-ODAC laurels in volleyball

FOREST - Ferrum College sophomore outside hitter Taylor Joyner has received third-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) accolades in volleyball for the 2022 season by a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Joyner is joined on the third team by players representing Bridgewater College, Eastern Mennonite University, Randolph College, Randolph-Macon College and Virginia Wesleyan University.

Players representing Averett University, Bridgewater, Randolph-Macon, Virginia Wesleyan and Washington and Lee University are on the first team.

Players representing Averett, Bridgewater, University of Lynchburg, Roanoke College, Shenandoah University, Virrginia Wesleyan and Washington and Lee are on the second team.

Earning individual laurels were Grace Parker of Randolph-Macon (Player of the Year), Olivia Earles of Averett (Coach of the Year), Milly Mach of Randolph-Macon (Rookie of the Year) and Tomi-Lauren McGinnis of Randolph (Scholar-Athlete).

Joyner totaled 341 kills, 286 digs and a .225 attack percentage for the Panthers, who finished the season with a 9-19 record.

Panthers place fifth at Mount Union

ALLIANCE, Ohio - Ferrum College’s men’s wrestling team placed fifth in a field of nine teams in the Mount Union (Ohio) Invitational Saturday.

Junior Rayshawn Dixon finished 4-0 for the Panthers and won the championship of the 285-pound weight class.

Gannon University claimed top team honors with 158 points, followed by Mount Union (143) SUNY-Brockport (137), Ohio Northern (129), Ferrum (113), West Liberty (80), Mount St. Joseph (51.5), Wheeling (9) and Hiram (6).

“This was a great season opener (for us),’’ Panthers head coach Logan Meister said. “We were able to test ourselves against against some of the top Division III and Division II competition in the country early in the year.’’

Adrian Samano (125 pounds) and Brayden Homsey (197 pounds) each placed second in his weight class.

“Having 13 placers with three finalists and one champion made for an exciting day…Families and friends came out to Ohio to support us and they made a lot of noise’’ Meiser said.

“(Now), it’s back to the lab to make adjustments and prepare for the Cougar open (this weekend).’’

Placing third for the Panthers with a 3-1 record was Johnny Black (197 pounds).

Taking fourth were Trent Proctor (4-2 at 125 pounds), Mateo Villalobos (4-2 at 165 pounds and Colt Oliver (4-2 at 184 pounds).

Placing sixth were Rubyn Semedo (3-3 at 133 pounds), Elijah Martin (2-3 at 157 pounds) and Ethan Fragoso (1-3 at 197 pounds).

Coming in seventh was George Mitchell (3-2 at 285 pounds).

Finishing eighth were Christian Hite (2-3 at 157 pounds) and Trent Ray (2-3 at 285 pounds).

Also competing were Jonathan Ward (0-2 at 141 pounds), Andres Ramirez (1-2 at 141 pounds), Anthony Gaskin (1-2 at 149 pounds), Hayden Funck (2-2 at 149 pounds), Perry Roller (0-2 at 157 pounds), Joey Olalde (0-2 at 165 pounds), Bradley Sigmon (0-2 at 165 pounds), Dustin Martinez-Skarin (0-2 at 165 pounds) and Russell Endicott (1-2 at 285 pounds).

The Cougar Open, hosted by Averett University, is Sunday at The Grant Center in Danville.

Panthers are picked fourth in ODAC men’s wrestling

FOREST - Ferrum College’s men’s wrestling team has been picked to finish fourth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s (ODAC) preseason poll, which is voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Averett University is ranked first with 31 points and four first-place votes.

Washington and Lee University is second with 30 points and three first-place votes, followed by Roanoke College (27 points) in third and Ferrum (24 points) in fourth.

Former standout Ferrum wrestler Logan Meister is in his second year in charge of the Panthers.

The Panthers return eight starters from last year’s club.

A pair of past All-Americans - seniors Levi Englman (141 pounds) and Brayden Homsey (197 pound) are Ferrum’s top returnees.

Dixon is chosen ODAC Wrestler of the Week

FOREST - Ferrum College junior Rayshawn Dixon has been selected Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Wrestler of the Week for competitors 165 pounds and heavier.

Dixon, who hails from Fayetteville, N.C., wrestles in the 285-pound weight class.

Dixon won the weight class championship in the Mount Union (Ohio) Invitational with a 4-0 record.

Dixon’s mark included two wins by fall, one by major decision and one by decision.

Dixon defeated Tarez Russell of Ohio Northern, which is ranked15th nationally by the NWCA in his first bout, pinning him at 2:58.

Next, Dixon bested Joe Yanis from SUNY Brockport by decision, 3-1.

In the semifinals, Dixon conquered Ely Reese of Gannon. University by major decision,14-4.

In the finals, Dixon pinned second-seed Logan Painter of Ohio Northern at 2:51.

Ferrum finished fifth in the team standings.

Golfers finish 18th in Greensboro tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Ferrum College’s men’s golf team finished 18th in the O’Briant Jensen Memorial, contested last week at the par 71 Cardinal by Pete Dye that plays 6,755 yards.

The Panthers carded a 678 total in the finale of their fall campaign.

Christopher Newport University won the team championship with a 568, eight strokes better than runner-up Methodist (N.C.) University (576)

Host Guilford (N.C.) University (585), Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) University (588) and Emory (Ga.) University (589) completed the top five.

Alex Rubino of Hampden-Sydney College claimed the individual championship with a 133. He edged runner-up Michael Vick (136) of Guilford by three shots.

Brandon Jones (84-78,162) was Ferrum’s top performer - he finished in a tie for 76th in a field of 102 players.

Also for the Panthers, Chase Sells (82-87,169), tied for 94th, Brett Pennington (93-78, 171) tied for 96th, Giuseppe Debernardo (88-91 179) finished 100th and Zachery Walsh (90-94, 184) was tied for 101st.

Ferrum continues its 2022-2023 season in March.

Ferrum women take on Sweet Briar, Virginia Wesleyan

SWEET BRIAR - Ferrum College’s women’s swimming team raced against Sweet Briar College and Virginia Wesleyan University in the Vixens’ home pool Saturday.

“This was our first official dual meets of the season,’’ Panthers head coach Margaret Bisnett,’’ said. “The team was excited to race and compete.

“We haven several things to work on moving forward, but this team is motivated and eager to get faster,’’ Bisnettb said.

Ferrum’s next meet is the Pacer Invitational, hosted by William Peace (N.C.) University Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, at the Triangle Aquatics Center in Cary, N.C.

Disc golf winners are cited

MONETA - Winners from the SML Rotary Club’s third annual Moneta Madness disc golf tournament contested Saturday were Andrew Turner (open, 96 points), Coree Pienkowski (open women, 203 points), Greg Clemons (pro masters age 40 and older, 108 points), Evan Riley (advanced, 102 points), Brian Cooke (amateur masters age 50 and older, 107 points), Chris McGrath (intermediate, 120 points), Nick Farley (recreational, 108 points) and. Fintan McGrath (junior, 122 points).

Players from Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina competed in the event.

The tournament was directed by the Roanoke Disc Golf Club.

Players were asked to bring canned goods for donation to Lake Christian Ministries.

​