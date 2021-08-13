Eagles face Liberty, Appomattox tonight

BEDFORD—For the past several years, a visit to Liberty-Bedford by Franklin County’s varsity football team has come in the first week of regular-season play.
An Eagles’ sojourn across the county line this year is much earlier—in fact, it’s tonight.
FCHS faces Liberty and Class 2 heavyweight Appomattox County in a jamboree hosted by the Minutemen that kicks off at 7 p.m.
The is FCHS first on-field action for the fall 2021 campaign.
Following a Benefit Game at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field against E.C. Glass next Friday (Aug. 20), the Eagles embark on their first fall campaign since 2019.
FCHS seeks its fourth straight winning season, a feat that has been achieved only one other time in program history—from 1957-1960 under the guidance of the late Jack Henderson. The Eagles were 27-11-2 during that 40-game stretch.
The season opener against Class 3 Bassett is Friday, Aug. 27 with match-ups against Salem (away, Sept. 3) Liberty Christian (away, Sept. 10) Magna Vista (away, Sept. 17), Hidden Valley (home, Sept. 24) and Blue Ridge District rivals Staunton River (away, Oct. 8), William Byrd (home,Oct. 15) William Fleming (away, Oct. 22) Lord Botetourt (home, Oct. 29) and Northside (home, Nov. 5) to follow.
Of its 10 opponents, Salem is the reigning Class 4 state champion, Lord Botetourt is the reigning Class 3 state runner-up, William Fleming reached the state semifinals in Class 5 and Liberty Christian reached the state semifinals in Class 4.
Of its opponents, the Eagles have won-lost advantages is career series against Bassett, Hidden Valley, Staunton River and William Byrd. The Magna Vista series is even at 11.
The Eagles seek their fifth consecutive postseason appearance in Class 6 and their first postseason triumph since a 14-0 shut-out victory over Clover Hill in 2018 at Dillon Stadium.
FCHS is 4-10 in postseason playing beginning with its inaugural playoff appearance in 2020 against Osbourn Park. That 10th loss, a 41-31 setback to Thomas Dale, culminated a seven-game spring 2021 campaign that produced a 4-3 record.
The Eagles won their first four games of the abbreviated season before falling to Lord Botetourt, William Fleming and Thomas Dale in succession.
The 4-0 start was the Eagles’ best since 1970.
During the spring, the Eagles played games on Tuesday (1), Thursday (1), Friday (4) and Saturday (1).
The results enhance winning records on Tuesday (2-0) and Thursday (6-3) and added a loss to their Saturday mark (11-29-1). Also, they were defeated on the last regular-season date for the 45th time in 71 games (25-45-1).