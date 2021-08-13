Eagles face Liberty, Appomattox tonight

Of its 10 opponents, Salem is the reigning Class 4 state champion, Lord Botetourt is the reigning Class 3 state runner-up, William Fleming reached the state semifinals in Class 5 and Liberty Christian reached the state semifinals in Class 4.

Of its opponents, the Eagles have won-lost advantages is career series against Bassett, Hidden Valley, Staunton River and William Byrd. The Magna Vista series is even at 11.

The Eagles seek their fifth consecutive postseason appearance in Class 6 and their first postseason triumph since a 14-0 shut-out victory over Clover Hill in 2018 at Dillon Stadium.

FCHS is 4-10 in postseason playing beginning with its inaugural playoff appearance in 2020 against Osbourn Park. That 10th loss, a 41-31 setback to Thomas Dale, culminated a seven-game spring 2021 campaign that produced a 4-3 record.

The Eagles won their first four games of the abbreviated season before falling to Lord Botetourt, William Fleming and Thomas Dale in succession.

The 4-0 start was the Eagles’ best since 1970.

During the spring, the Eagles played games on Tuesday (1), Thursday (1), Friday (4) and Saturday (1).